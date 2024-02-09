Best Spotify Downloader: 5 Speedy Options

by Vladimir Popescu 

Choosing the best Spotify downloader will significantly impact how you can listen to music while offline.

The ability to carry your favorite Spotify artists and playlists with you, no matter your Internet connection state, can influence your vacation, relaxing time, and friends and family.

I’ve tested over 15 tools to find the best options available. Below, you can see the results of my research.

Disclaimer: Our company does not endorse or promote illegal downloading of content from Spotify or any other platform. The tools discussed are for personal use only, respecting the terms of service of each platform. Please enjoy content through legal means.

Best Spotify Downloader Software

Suppose you want to listen to your favorite artists while exploring the deep forests or any other remote location without Wi-Fi. In that case, you know the importance of being able to download your content.

Below is a comprehensive table of all the tools I covered in this guide.

SoftwareDownload QualityFormat SupportEase of UseDownload Speed
YT Saver5/5Limited format supportUser-friendly interface5/5
ViWizard Spotify Music Converter5/5Supports multiple formatsIntuitive design5/5
Ondesoft Spotify Music Downloader4/5Supports various formatsSimple and straightforward4/5
Audials Music 20245/5Wide range of format supportUser-friendly interface3/5
SpotDL Music Downloader4/5Supports common formatsEasy to use4/5

Now that we got a quick glimpse of each software, let’s dive deep into their features and details.

1. YT Saver

Best Spotify downloader

YT Saver is a versatile tool that can quickly help you download songs from Spotify. It also works with various other platforms like Facebook, Twitch, and more.

YT Saver online options

The download speed is very fast, whether you’re downloading a song, a playlist, or an entire channel.

YT Saver conversion tab

Furthermore, you can use the same app to convert your tracks from one format to another.

This adds to the app’s functionality and makes it worthwhile. If you want to learn more about it, you can explore our YT Saver review.

2. ViWizard Spotify Music Converter

ViWizard Spotify Music Converter interface

ViWizard Spotify Music Converter, as the name suggests, can convert your Spotify music to MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, M4A, and M4B losslessly. And you can use it to download tracks to listen offline.

ViWizard Spotify Music Converter pasted link

You only have to get the link from the Spotify song you want and then paste it into the app.

ViWizard Spotify Music Converter link analyzed

The app will then identify the song and show you an icon, title, length, and format.

ViWizard Spotify Music Converter downloading song

Even though the free version of ViWizard Spotify Music Converter can only download a 1 minute part of the song, the quality is excellent, and the download speed is fast.

3. Ondesoft Spotify Music Downloader

Ondesoft Spotify Music Downloader interface

Ondesoft Spotify Music Downloader is another powerful tool to help you download music from your favorite platform.

Ondesoft Spotify Music Downloader Spotify song

This app can download songs, albums, and even playlists and turn them into MP3, M4A, AAC, FLAC, WAV, and AIFF without requiring any premium license.

Ondesoft Spotify Music Downloader song identified

That being said, the free version only downloads 3 minutes of the song/songs, so if you want to take advantage of your entire Spotify library, I recommend you get a license.

Ondesoft Spotify Music Downloader song downloading

The download process is fast, and the quality is excellent, depending on your chosen output format.

4. Audials Music 2024

Audials Music 2024 interface

Audials Music 2024 is another fantastic downloader that can be used to record Spotify songs and then save them locally.

Audials Music 2024 settings

Even though it isn’t an actual download, the app enables you to listen to your favorite Spotify playlists on the go, even without an internet connection.

Audials Music 2024 recording

The built-in Spotify browser makes it easy to access your favorite content, and the software automatically starts recording when something is played.

Audials Music 2024 recorded

Even though it doesn’t download Spotify music, this app found a handy way to record the stream and then play it without the internet.

5. SpotDL Music Downloader

SpotDL Music Downloader interface

SpotDL Music Downloader is another good alternative, but it’s a bit more complicated to download and set up. You can visit the app’s official guide to learn how to install it.

SpotDL Music Downloader songs

As you can see, the app includes a browser-like environment that allows you to explore your Spotify library and choose the songs you want to download.

SpotDL Music Downloader settings

You can also customize how the download will be carried out by choosing the format and source.

SpotDL Music Downloader lyrics engine setting

It also lets you choose the lyrics provider from a handy list, making it a good option.

How to Download Music from Spotify

Now let me show you how to actually download your favorite songs, using YT Saver as an example:

  1. Download YT Saver from the official site.YT Saver webpage
  2. Install the app on your PC and open it.YT Saver Interface
  3. Log into your Spotify account and navigate to the artist’s page from the YT Saver app.Mark Battles Spotify Page
  4. Click Download and YT Saver will start scanning for music to download.YT Saver scanning for Spotify music
  5. After the music has been analyzed, you can click the Download button and wait for the process to complete.

Choosing a suitable Spotify downloader can be cumbersome if you don’t have enough information, and testing each tool takes a long time.

This is why I explored the options for you to help you make an informed decision about the best Spotify downloader. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section.

