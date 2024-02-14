Best Twitch Downloader: 5 Excellent Options
4 min. read
Published on
Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more
Testing apps to choose the best Twitch downloader has taught me something: most apps don’t work correctly.
For this reason, I took the time and selected the five most efficient options. Below, you can see the results of my research.
Best Twitch Downloader Software
1. YT Saver
YT Saver is a versatile tool that can download and convert any video from over 1000 sites, including Twitch, YouTube, Dailymotion, TikTok, etc.
The software supports multiple formats and resolutions, allowing you to download Twitch streams from 144p to 8K.
What impressed me the most was its capacity to perform high-speed downloads without any limits. You can also use it to download entire playlists.
The friendly user interface ensures that anybody can use the software, and you can access your Twitch links using the built-in browser. This streamlines the process considerably.
Pros:
- No limits on download speed
- Supports multiple formats and resolutions
- It can download playlists and channels
- Can perform video conversion
- Includes a useful Downloads tab to keep track
Cons:
- The free trial is very limited
- Unlike some other tools, it requires a local installation
2. CleverGet Twitch Downloader
CleverGet allows you to download Twitch streams without wasting time and with fantastic quality, up to 1080p resolution.
This app can download videos in bulk, including streams, broadcasts, and recorded broadcasts. This makes it perfect for users who prefer offline viewing.
Furthermore, CleverGet also removes any ads from the source videos automatically.
As you can see, the app supports various video formats, and the quality settings can be customized to suit your needs.
Pros:
- Offers support for a variety of social media and streaming platforms
- It includes a built-in browser
- Allows you to choose a resolution and file format before downloading
- It has a built-in download manager
- You can download an unlimited number of videos simultaneously
Cons:
- It requires an installation
- The download for the installer took some time
- The free trial is quite limited
3. Clipr
Clipr is a user-friendly online app that can download Twitch streams easily. Its straightforward design makes it suitable for users of all proficiency levels.
As soon as you paste the link and press Download Now, the menu above will appear.
You can choose the video quality using the dropdown.
Pros:
- User-friendly interface with a simple design
- It processes videos quickly
- It doesn’t require an installation
- It’s free to use
Cons:
- Its functionality is limited compared to other tools
4. UnTwitch
UnTwitch is dedicated to downloading Twitch content, and its simple design makes it accessible to users of all levels.
This app works with extremely long videos, even if it’s a 20-hour VOD. You can save the respective video to your device and access it without an internet connection.
If the stream is very long, it’ll split it into 1-hour-long downloads. UnTwitch is free and available online, so you won’t need to download third-party apps.
You’ll be presented with the screen above when you paste the Twitch stream link in the text bar. These settings allow you to choose the output quality and the start and end of the video.
Pros:
- It’s a dedicated tool for Twitch downloads
- The design is simple and efficient
- Online app
- Free-to-use
Cons:
- It doesn’t include as many functions as the other apps in the list
5. KeepVid
KeepVid is a powerful online Twitch downloader that works with various other platforms. You can download content in multiple formats with ease.
To start, copy-paste the link into the text toolbar, click the GO button, or hit Enter on your keyboard.
The page above will then be presented to you. As you can see, you can choose the resolution and then download your video.
Pros:
- You can download videos from a variety of sources
- Supports multiple video formats
- Can perform bulk downloads
- It includes a built-in converter feature
Cons:
- The customization options are too basic compared to other tools
How To Download From Twitch
- Download, install, and run the YT Saver app.
- Click the Online tab.
- Select Twitch from the list of apps.
- Navigate to the video you want to download, and click the yellow Download button.
- The video will appear in the Downloaded section.
Summary
This guide showcased the best Twitch downloader apps: YT Saver, CleverGet Twitch Downloader, Clipr, KeepVid, and UnTwitch. I made sure to include both software and online tools.
Each one has unique capabilities, so your choice will depend on your preference and circumstances.