Best Twitch Downloader: 5 Excellent Options

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Testing apps to choose the best Twitch downloader has taught me something: most apps don’t work correctly.

For this reason, I took the time and selected the five most efficient options. Below, you can see the results of my research.

Best Twitch Downloader Software

YT Saver is a versatile tool that can download and convert any video from over 1000 sites, including Twitch, YouTube, Dailymotion, TikTok, etc.

The software supports multiple formats and resolutions, allowing you to download Twitch streams from 144p to 8K.

What impressed me the most was its capacity to perform high-speed downloads without any limits. You can also use it to download entire playlists.

The friendly user interface ensures that anybody can use the software, and you can access your Twitch links using the built-in browser. This streamlines the process considerably.

Pros:

No limits on download speed

Supports multiple formats and resolutions

It can download playlists and channels

Can perform video conversion

Includes a useful Downloads tab to keep track

Cons:

The free trial is very limited

Unlike some other tools, it requires a local installation

CleverGet allows you to download Twitch streams without wasting time and with fantastic quality, up to 1080p resolution.

This app can download videos in bulk, including streams, broadcasts, and recorded broadcasts. This makes it perfect for users who prefer offline viewing.

Furthermore, CleverGet also removes any ads from the source videos automatically.

As you can see, the app supports various video formats, and the quality settings can be customized to suit your needs.

Pros:

Offers support for a variety of social media and streaming platforms

It includes a built-in browser

Allows you to choose a resolution and file format before downloading

It has a built-in download manager

You can download an unlimited number of videos simultaneously

Cons:

It requires an installation

The download for the installer took some time

The free trial is quite limited

Clipr is a user-friendly online app that can download Twitch streams easily. Its straightforward design makes it suitable for users of all proficiency levels.

As soon as you paste the link and press Download Now, the menu above will appear.

You can choose the video quality using the dropdown.

Pros:

User-friendly interface with a simple design

It processes videos quickly

It doesn’t require an installation

It’s free to use

Cons:

Its functionality is limited compared to other tools

UnTwitch is dedicated to downloading Twitch content, and its simple design makes it accessible to users of all levels.

This app works with extremely long videos, even if it’s a 20-hour VOD. You can save the respective video to your device and access it without an internet connection.

If the stream is very long, it’ll split it into 1-hour-long downloads. UnTwitch is free and available online, so you won’t need to download third-party apps.

You’ll be presented with the screen above when you paste the Twitch stream link in the text bar. These settings allow you to choose the output quality and the start and end of the video.

Pros:

It’s a dedicated tool for Twitch downloads

The design is simple and efficient

Online app

Free-to-use

Cons:

It doesn’t include as many functions as the other apps in the list

KeepVid is a powerful online Twitch downloader that works with various other platforms. You can download content in multiple formats with ease.

To start, copy-paste the link into the text toolbar, click the GO button, or hit Enter on your keyboard.

The page above will then be presented to you. As you can see, you can choose the resolution and then download your video.

Pros:

You can download videos from a variety of sources

Supports multiple video formats

Can perform bulk downloads

It includes a built-in converter feature

Cons:

The customization options are too basic compared to other tools

How To Download From Twitch

Download, install, and run the YT Saver app. Click the Online tab. Select Twitch from the list of apps. Navigate to the video you want to download, and click the yellow Download button. The video will appear in the Downloaded section.

Summary

This guide showcased the best Twitch downloader apps: YT Saver, CleverGet Twitch Downloader, Clipr, KeepVid, and UnTwitch. I made sure to include both software and online tools.

Each one has unique capabilities, so your choice will depend on your preference and circumstances.