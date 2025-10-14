Best Anime Maker Software For PC In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Creating anime-style animations on your PC has never been more accessible, thanks to a wide array of software options catering to both beginners and seasoned professionals. Whether you’re looking to craft simple animations or develop a full-fledged anime series, the right software can make all the difference. This guide explores ten of the best anime maker software options for PC in 2025, providing insights into their features, pricing, and suitability for different skill levels.

From user-friendly interfaces to advanced animation tools, these software programs offer a range of capabilities to bring your anime visions to life. We’ll delve into each option, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses to help you choose the perfect fit for your creative endeavors.

What is the Best Anime Maker Software for PC?

1. Adobe Animate

Adobe Animate remains a top choice for professional animators, offering a comprehensive suite of tools for creating high-quality 2D animations. Its vector-based drawing tools, timeline-based animation system, and integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud apps make it a powerful and versatile option for anime creation. Adobe Animate allows for frame-by-frame animation, rigging, and motion graphics, giving you complete control over your anime’s look and feel.

Adobe Animate is particularly well-suited for creating complex character animations and detailed backgrounds. Its robust feature set makes it a favorite among industry professionals.

Key Features:

Vector-based drawing and painting tools

Timeline-based animation

Advanced rigging capabilities

Integration with Adobe Creative Cloud

Support for various animation styles

Pricing: $22.99/month

2. Toon Boom Harmony

Toon Boom Harmony is another industry-standard animation software, known for its powerful rigging and compositing tools. It offers a node-based workflow that allows for precise control over every aspect of your animation, from character design to special effects. Toon Boom Harmony is used in the production of many popular anime series and films.

This software is ideal for professional animators who require advanced features and precise control over their projects. Its robust toolset allows for complex character animation and visual effects.

Key Features:

Node-based compositing

Advanced rigging and bone tools

Powerful drawing and painting tools

3D model integration

Support for various animation styles

Pricing: $25/month (Harmony Essentials), $63/month (Harmony Advanced), $115/month (Harmony Premium)

3. Clip Studio Paint

Clip Studio Paint is a popular choice for anime artists, offering a wide range of tools specifically designed for drawing and painting. Its natural brush engine, customizable brushes, and 3D model integration make it a great option for creating detailed character designs and backgrounds. Clip Studio Paint is also relatively affordable compared to other professional animation software.

Clip Studio Paint excels in creating detailed artwork and character designs. Its vast library of brushes and customizable tools make it a versatile option for anime artists.

Key Features:

Natural brush engine

Customizable brushes

3D model integration

Frame-by-frame animation support

Manga and comic creation tools

Pricing: $49.99 (Pro), $219 (EX)

4. OpenToonz

OpenToonz is a free and open-source animation software that is used by professional animation studios around the world. It offers a wide range of features, including vector and raster drawing tools, timeline-based animation, and special effects. OpenToonz is a great option for animators who are looking for a powerful and free alternative to commercial software.

OpenToonz is a great option for animators who are looking for a free and powerful animation software. It’s used by professional animation studios around the world.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Vector and raster drawing tools

Timeline-based animation

Special effects

Compatible with various scanning formats

Pricing: Free

5. Blender

Blender is a free and open-source 3D creation suite that can also be used for creating 2D animations. It offers a wide range of tools for modeling, sculpting, texturing, animation, and rendering. Blender’s Grease Pencil tool allows you to draw and animate directly in 3D space, making it a unique and powerful option for anime creation.

Blender is a powerful tool for creating 3D anime animations. Its Grease Pencil tool allows for unique 2D/3D hybrid animations.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

3D modeling, sculpting, and texturing tools

Grease Pencil for 2D animation in 3D space

Animation and rigging tools

Rendering and compositing

Pricing: Free

6. Synfig Studio

Synfig Studio is another free and open-source 2D animation software. It uses vector graphics and offers advanced controls for creating smooth and complex animations. Synfig Studio is a good choice for animators who want to create professional-quality animations without spending any money.

Synfig Studio is a powerful tool for creating vector-based animations. It’s a great option for animators who want to create professional-quality animations without spending any money.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Vector-based animation

Advanced bone system

Morphing tools

Real-time effects

Pricing: Free

7. TVPaint Animation

TVPaint Animation is a powerful 2D animation software that is known for its realistic brush engine and its ability to create hand-drawn animations. It is used by professional animation studios for creating feature films and TV series. TVPaint Animation is a good choice for animators who want to create traditional-style anime animations.

TVPaint Animation is a powerful tool for creating traditional-style anime animations. Its realistic brush engine allows for creating hand-drawn animations.

Key Features:

Realistic brush engine

Frame-by-frame animation

Timeline-based animation

Storyboarding tools

Rotoscoping tools

Pricing: €500 (Standard Edition), €1250 (Professional Edition)

8. Moho Pro

Moho Pro (formerly Anime Studio) is a 2D animation software that is known for its powerful bone rigging system and its ability to create realistic character animations. It is a good choice for animators who want to create anime with complex character movements.

Moho Pro is a great option for creating anime with complex character movements. Its powerful bone rigging system allows for creating realistic character animations.

Key Features:

Powerful bone rigging system

Smart Bones for automated animation

Frame-by-frame animation

Lip-syncing tools

3D object integration

Pricing: $399.99

9. Krita

Krita is a free and open-source digital painting software that can also be used for creating 2D animations. It offers a wide range of brushes, filters, and effects, making it a versatile option for anime artists. Krita is a good choice for animators who want to create hand-drawn animations with a painterly style.

Krita is a great option for creating hand-drawn animations with a painterly style. Its wide range of brushes, filters, and effects makes it a versatile option for anime artists.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Wide range of brushes

Animation timeline

Onion skinning

Customizable interface

Pricing: Free

10. Autodesk Sketchbook

Autodesk Sketchbook is a free drawing and painting software that can be used for creating anime character designs and storyboards. It offers a simple and intuitive interface, making it a good choice for beginners. Autodesk Sketchbook is also available on mobile devices, allowing you to create anime art on the go.

Autodesk Sketchbook is a great option for creating anime character designs and storyboards. Its simple and intuitive interface makes it a good choice for beginners.

Key Features:

Free to use

Simple and intuitive interface

Wide range of brushes

Perspective guides

Available on mobile devices

Pricing: Free

Tips for Choosing the Right Anime Maker Software

