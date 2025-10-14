How To Screen Record On PC Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Screen recording has become an essential skill in today’s digital world. Whether you’re creating tutorials, capturing gameplay, or documenting software issues, knowing how to screen record on your Windows 10 PC is incredibly useful. Fortunately, Windows 10 offers built-in tools and readily available third-party options to make the process straightforward.

This guide will walk you through the most effective methods for screen recording on your Windows 10 PC, providing clear, step-by-step instructions to help you capture exactly what you need. We’ll cover the built-in Game Bar, which is surprisingly versatile, and explore some popular third-party alternatives, ensuring you have the right tool for every situation.

What’s the Best Way to Record My Screen on Windows 10?

Using the Xbox Game Bar for Basic Screen Recording

The Xbox Game Bar is a built-in Windows 10 feature primarily designed for gamers, but it’s also a handy tool for general screen recording. Here’s how to use it:

Open the Game Bar: Press the Windows key + G keys simultaneously. This will bring up the Game Bar overlay. Start Recording: If the record button is visible, click it. Alternatively, press Windows key + Alt + R to immediately begin recording. A small recording timer will appear on your screen. Stop Recording: Click the stop button on the recording timer, or press Windows key + Alt + R again. Find Your Recording: Your recording will be saved as an MP4 file in the “Captures” folder within your “Videos” folder.

Utilizing Third-Party Screen Recording Software

While the Game Bar is convenient, dedicated screen recording software often offers more features and customization options. Here are a couple of popular choices:

OBS Studio: A free and open-source option, OBS Studio is a powerful tool suitable for both simple screen recording and live streaming.

Download and Install: Download OBS Studio from the official website and follow the installation instructions. Configure a Scene: Launch OBS Studio and create a new scene. Add a Source: Add your display or a specific application window as a source to the scene. Start Recording: Click the “Start Recording” button. Stop Recording: Click the “Stop Recording” button. Locate Your Recording: Find your recording in the folder specified in the OBS Studio settings (usually the “Videos” folder).

ShareX: Another free and open-source tool, ShareX is known for its extensive capture options and post-capture editing capabilities.

Download and Install: Download ShareX from the official website and install it. Configure Recording Settings: Open ShareX settings and configure the screen recording options, such as the recording area and video quality. Start Recording: Press Shift + Print Screen (or your configured hotkey) to start a screen recording. Stop Recording: Press Shift + Print Screen again to stop the recording. Access Your Recording: Your recording will be saved to the folder specified in ShareX settings.

Adjusting Windows 10 Settings for Optimal Recording

To ensure smooth screen recording, consider adjusting these Windows 10 settings:

Disable Notifications: Turn off notifications to prevent them from interrupting your recordings. Go to “Settings” > “System” > “Notifications & actions” and toggle off “Get notifications from apps and other senders.”

Turn off notifications to prevent them from interrupting your recordings. Go to “Settings” > “System” > “Notifications & actions” and toggle off “Get notifications from apps and other senders.” Close Unnecessary Programs: Close any programs you don’t need to free up system resources and prevent performance issues during recording.

Close any programs you don’t need to free up system resources and prevent performance issues during recording. Update Graphics Drivers: Ensure your graphics drivers are up to date for optimal performance. Visit your graphics card manufacturer’s website (NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel) to download the latest drivers.

Tips for Better Screen Recordings

Plan Your Recording: Before you start, outline what you want to capture. This will help you stay focused and create a more concise recording.

Before you start, outline what you want to capture. This will help you stay focused and create a more concise recording. Speak Clearly: If you’re adding narration, speak clearly and at a moderate pace.

If you’re adding narration, speak clearly and at a moderate pace. Edit Your Recordings: Use video editing software to trim unnecessary sections, add annotations, and improve the overall quality of your recordings.

Use video editing software to trim unnecessary sections, add annotations, and improve the overall quality of your recordings. Test Your Audio: Before starting a longer recording, do a short test to ensure your microphone is working correctly and the audio levels are appropriate.

Here’s a quick look at some of the features that the different screen recording options provide.

Feature Xbox Game Bar OBS Studio ShareX Free Yes Yes Yes Simple Recording Yes Yes Yes Advanced Features No Yes Yes Live Streaming Limited Yes No Editing Tools No Limited Basic Customization Limited Extensive Extensive

Mastering Screen Recording on Windows 10

Whether you choose the simplicity of the Xbox Game Bar or the advanced features of third-party software, mastering screen recording on Windows 10 opens up a world of possibilities for creating engaging content and sharing valuable information.

FAQ

Can I record my entire screen with the Xbox Game Bar? Yes, you can record your entire screen or a specific application window using the Xbox Game Bar.

Is OBS Studio difficult to learn? OBS Studio has a steeper learning curve than the Game Bar, but there are many online tutorials and resources available to help you get started.

Where are my screen recordings saved? Screen recordings made with the Xbox Game Bar are saved in the “Captures” folder within your “Videos” folder. The save location for other applications will vary by the application.

Can I record audio with my screen recording? Yes, all of the methods described above allow you to record audio along with your screen. Make sure your microphone is properly configured in your system settings.

Are there any limitations to using the Xbox Game Bar? The Xbox Game Bar may not work with all applications, and it has limited customization options compared to dedicated screen recording software.

