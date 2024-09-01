Best AI Game Generator to Generate Assets and Entire Games

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The power of AI is now taking the game development world by storm. However, with so many companies making big promises, I got hands-on and narrowed down 10 workable solutions, so you can find the best AI game generator for you.

10 Best AI Game Generator Platforms

From basic asset generators to full game development platforms, these 10 AI game generators have something to offer developers of all sizes and skill levels:

1. Promethean AI – Best 3D Environment Generator

It’s important to have a world for your game to live in and Promethean AI is at the cutting edge of generating detailed 3D environments using AI.

From rich fantasy lands to detailed cities or building interiors, you can speed up the development process with just a few simple prompts.

It has the power to generate entire game worlds just from text! However, if you have existing concept art, landscape images, or specific objects, these can also be quickly morphed into vibrant environments and assets.

It’s as easy as choosing different styles and using Promethean’s additional tools to refine the results to your liking.

What’s more, your finished work can be exported to all popular 3D editors, including Unreal, 3DS Max, and Unity.

You can test it for free with limited free credits. If you like it, upgrading to premium costs from $29.99/mo or $239.88/yr, representing 33% off.

Promethean AI Key Features:

Text and image to 3D environment

You combine styles and prompts with existing images

Supports single assets

Huge library of existing models

2. Rosebud AI – Fastest AI Game Generator

If you want to build a simple game fast, that’s playable right away, Rosebud AI is an impressive all-in-one solution.

Through AI prompting, it takes your descriptive concept of a game and generates the assets. Furthermore, it will create the underlying code to the point where you can publish and play it on the platform itself.

While it’s most suitable for basic games, there is lots of room for refinement, with tools for character and asset customization, intelligent NPCs, and AI-assisted coding for developers who can already write code themselves.

The ability to pre-play and troubleshoot with the help of AI is a huge plus.

The free forever plan is useful for familiarizing yourself with the platform but limits prompts and doesn’t support long-term memory. You can get a premium plan at just $12.99/mo to unlock all features.

Rosebud AI Key Features:

Prompt, publish, and play platform

Custom coding with AI-assistance

Asset and environment generations

Share publicly or export your game privately

3. Meshy AI – Best 3D Model Generator

If you’re developing a 3D game, modeling is a costly and time-consuming process. Not with Meshy AI. Now in its 4th release, this powerful web-based platform can quickly create 3D game assets based on your concept art and object images, allowing you to streamline the entire process.

Simply upload each object or character, preferably front facing, choose the AI model, and it will render in 3D in as fast as a minute. It also supports text-to-image prompts, requiring no original art at all!

Once generated, it’s easy to customize the hard surface and organic models. You can use different textures, mesh settings, colors, and shading. You can even animate humanoid characters.

Meshy-4 now boasts incredible geometry quality, with clean and hard surfaces and improved details.

When finished, your creations can be exported for further work in your modeling, animation, or gaming software. File types include FBX, OBJ, GLB, USDZ, STL, and BLEND.

You can try it for free with 200 credits (5 per generation), or go premium from $8/mo for 1,000 credits/mo.

Meshy AI Key Features:

Image-to-3D

Text-to-3D

Lots of art styles and textures

Supports Voxel ‘Minecraft style’ modeling

4. Leonardo.AI – Best for Game Asset Optimization

Leonardo AI is a great all-rounder specializing in generating high-quality game assets, including objects, game characters, and environments.

You can work with categories of pre-existing assets and styles, upload your own concept art, and use prompts to create entirely unique results. Then you can use more advanced tools and additional prompts to refine assets to your requirements.

It’s already a go-to for indie studios and game developers who want to use AI to boost their existing skills.

Leonardo stands out the most for its optimization capabilities. By analyzing the assets’ geometry, materials, textures, and other properties, the AI identifies areas where performance can be improved without sacrificing visual quality.

It also generates multiple versions of an asset with varying levels of detail, allowing game engines to use lower-detailed versions of the asset when it’s further away from the player.

You can start with 150 free tokens. The paid plan costs $12/mo or $120/yr.

Leonardo AI Key Features:

Text and image to asset

Upscaling and refinement features

Asset optimization

Easy export for further development

5. Scenario – Train Your Own AI Game Algorithms

Unlike some of the generators I tested, Scenario is focused solely on game development and has the benefit of customizable AI training.

This means developers can tailor results to their specific art styles, resulting in game assets that are consistent with your game’s overall aesthetic.

The platform supports individual assets, characters, landscapes, and broader environments, generated from simple prompts with advanced fine-tuning.

As well as text-to-asset and image-to-asset, Scenario gives you full control with pixel inpainting, infinite variations, and support for game engines like Unity for further development.

To streamline workflows, you can even adopt your own AI generators for your team and utilize the Scenario API so players of your finished game can create their own content.

Scenario can be tried for free with 500 creative units a month and 3 GB of storage. Premium plans start from $15/mo or $144/yr.

Scenario Key Features:

16 image batch generation

12 different AI modes

customizable AI training

API for player-created content

6. Ludo.AI – Best at Adaptive Gameplay and NPCs

Ludo.AI is aimed at game studios and features everything from AI asset generation to advanced NPC mechanics.

For example, you can create realistic dialogue and complex behavior trees that define how NPCs will respond to different situations. Moreover, pathfinding algorithms allow NPCs to navigate game environments and avoid obstacles, resulting in more realistic movement and behavior.

Another standout feature is the inclusion of dynamic difficulty. This analyzes player performance and adjusts the difficulty accordingly.

You can start in the Design & Ideator Hub to form the concept of your game with helpful suggestions. Then generate characters, objects, NPCs, levels, and game mechanics.

You can also generate game environments, artwork, icons, and promotional materials. All of this can be accomplished with creative prompts or existing images.

Overall, Ludo takes you from the brainstorming phase all the way to design. You can try it for free with no credit card before upgrading to a pay-as-you-go or fixed plan from $20/mo.

Ludo.AI Key Features

Generate ideas and elements to include

Advanced NPC mechanics

Adaptive gameplay difficulty

Generate images and assets

7. Layer.AI – Best AI Art for Games

Creating game art is streamlined through the power of AI and this platform is perfect for generating AI art in your chosen style and aesthetic.

You can simply choose your art style and quickly scale up with multitudes of consistent game assets, environments, and marketing materials.

From realistic 3D models to retro pixel art, set a style, enter a prompt, or upload your concepts. Then in minutes, Layer produces accurate and detailed results.

It’s easy to generate different variations of the same concept and refine your assets with additional editing tools.

Layer’s background and environment design tools are especially impressive. You can choose between different biomes, such as forests, mountains, or deserts, and then generate vast and varied game worlds quickly.

Furthermore, You can blend multiple assets and environments together, focus closely on individual textures, and proceed to design game levels within these generated environments.

Layer offers 40+ art styles and the base editing suite to test for free. Premium plans start at $30/mo or $306/yr.

Layer.AI Key Features:

Huge selection of art styles

Generate with prompts or existing artwork

Click and prompt editing to refine and expand backgrounds

Facilitates team collaboration

8. Hotpot.AI – Best for Character Concept Art

Hotpot is a powerful multi-purpose AI platform, but it excels at game character concepts via its headshot generator.

It offers a high degree of customization, allowing developers to adjust art styles, and features like hair color, eye color, and facial expression, to create unique characters as you flesh out ideas.

For game development, it provides extensive AI tools for backgrounds, sprites, and assets like weapons and collectibles.

The interfaces are familiar, with positive and negative prompting, art style selection, and other settings that produce beautiful results. However, you must export your creations in image formats to work on your project further.

The platform also offers a text generator that can be geared towards games too. This will help you develop dialogues, stories, and other text content.

On the marketing front, Hotpot’s AI-powered app icons, social media posts, and other materials are useful for building your game’s audience.

You can pay for credits as you go, starting at $12 for 1,000, or monthly and yearly plans, which offer 20% and 43% discounts respectively.

9. InWorld – Best for Established Studios

InWorld is one of the most comprehensive AI game development platforms for indie developers and large developers alike.

Unlike some of the AI game generators on this list, InWorld is not just an asset or art generator. It can also incorporate AI within your game’s world. These pre-built modules, called AI Primitives, cover a range of use cases, including pathfinding, decision-making, and character behavior generation.

Characters interact with players in a natural and engaging way and are trained to recognize player behavior and adjust their own behavior accordingly. This creates a more immersive and realistic gaming experience.

Of course, character creation itself is part of the platform and you get lots of character trait tags and mood sliders to bring them to life, before using the voice studio to generate realistic audio dialogue.

Its Narrative Graph tool lets you build non-linear plots and visualize stories in an efficient manner.

All your assets are hosted in one dashboard, which streamlines the team’s collaboration and workflow.

Its toolset even helps optimize game design based on player behavior with AI-powered split testing. This allows you to refine your game through internal testing and BETA releases.

InWorld is an ambitious solution with licensing and custom pricing only.

InWorld Key Features:

In-depth character building

Player-facing AI

AI voice studio

Plot and narrative building tools

10. GANimator – Best for Game Animation

GANimator is a free AI model and code on GitHub that uses deep learning algorithms to automatically animate game characters.

It’s trained on a large set of motion capture data, which is then applied to generate realistic and natural-looking animations. These range from basic movements to minute-long sequences.

GANimator can transfer motion from one character to another, even if the characters have different shapes and sizes. This allows you to create animations for multiple characters without having to manually animate each one.

It also transfers the style of one animation to another, allowing you to create animations that match the aesthetic of your game.

GANimator Key Features:

Cuts out expensive motion capture

Maintain the same animation style

Batch animate different sized characters

Free to use

Wrapping up the Best AI Game Generator

The best AI game generator for you will depend on your goals. Promethean is a great all-rounder that excels at 3D environments, while Meshy AI is my top pick for 3D modeling.

If you want to create a simple game from the beginning stage to publishing, then Rosebud is a perfect solution. On the other hand, the likes of InWorld are at the forefront for established studios with big budgets that need something advanced.

Which is your favorite AI game generator? Let me know in the comments below!