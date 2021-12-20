According to a datamine by Twitter user temporyal, Battlefield 2042’s maiden season is still a long way off as pre-season content is planned until March of 2022.

According to temporyal, in their datamine, they discovered twelve weeks of pre-season missions currently in the game, hinting that the first proper season will kick off in March, which just so happens to be in twelve weeks time.

Unfortunately for fans of Battlefield 2042, this means that the current drought of content is going to continue, with only a skin and a few missions a week to keep things interesting. Thankfully there is good news on the horizon, as in temporyal’s datamine, they revealed more details about the next map coming to Battlefield 2042.

According to temporyal, this new map will be called “Exposure,” and will be based around a Canadian-US research facility base in British Columbia. After this base was damaged by a landslide, Russian troops are sent in on the offensive, with US forces defending.

The #Battlefield2042 client includes weekly missions for 12 preseason weeks. ?? Season 1 seems to be scheduled for March 2022 (unless they've added a few weeks as "backup"). ?? "Exposure" is probably the final name for the previously datamined "Ridge" map. ? Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/FBuxapZvjl — temporyal (@temporyal) December 19, 2021

With EA recently shaking things up at DICE following the poor launch of Battlefield 2042, we’re hardly surprised that new content is so far away, as reshuffled development teams are likely still finding their feet, and their new direction, under new franchise lead Vince Zampella.