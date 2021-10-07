According to Adam Freeman, EA’s lead community manager, the current build of Battlefield 2042 we’re enjoying in the beta is “now a few months old.”

With Battlefield 2042’s beta build a little rough around the edges, though nevertheless a very fun time in our experience, it’s understandable that Battlefield fans are a little bit concerned, however, thankfully, according to DICE there is nothing to worry about.

In an open beta known issues forum post, Freeman explained that “our Open Beta was branched from our Full Release client a few months ago,” which hopefully explains some of the games glitches and roughness.

Since branching off from the full release client, the beta has been “polished and improved to provide a great snapshot of the full experience that you’ll have when the game launches in November,” however that full release should be notably even more polished and refined.

“Many of the issues you encounter throughout the Beta have already received a great deal of new attention, and will continue to do so as we complete the final work on 2042,” Freeman went on to explain in the EA Answers post, hopefully alleviating some of fans concern.

Our Open Beta is now a few months old. We polish and enhance it to make sure that it's representative of the game we've built, but naturally we're making daily improvements, changes, and enhancements all the time. Pardon our dust – and enjoy the gameplay! pic.twitter.com/vMArHkpLAD — Freeman ?? (@PartWelsh) October 5, 2021

Battlefield 2042 is currently due to launch on November 19th 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

If you want to dive into Battlefield 2042 early and try it out for yourself, the current beta will be fully open on October 8th for all players to enjoy until October 9th.