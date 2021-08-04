DICE, as the leader of the conglomeration of studios working on Battlefield 2042, will be holding technical playtests next week for Battlefield 2042 between the 12th and 15th of August.

The technical playtests, first scheduled to take place in July before being delayed, will only accommodate “a few thousand participants” to test out “new features and functionality that we’re building from the ground up for Battlefield 2042,” Daniel Berlin, Senior Design Director at DICE, revealed in a Battlefield Briefing in July.

According to VGC, who have been privy to some of the email invites which EA has already distributed, these technical tests are set to last for twenty-four hours in total, split across six sessions over the three days of testing.

You can still register for EA Playtesting if you want the chance to play Battlefield 2042 early ahead of its open beta, which is currently scheduled for September, however, signing up for playtesting will not guarantee access.

The minimum and recommended PC system specifications were also revealed as part of the invite emails according to VGC, which are as follows:

Minimum specs:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended specs:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics card (AMD): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Graphics card (NVIDIA): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: 12

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22nd 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. At launch, Battlefield 2042 will also include the recently revealed Battlefield Portal mode, allowing players to create their own combat scenarios.