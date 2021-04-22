As announced in a news post, the team working on the latest Battlefield title has just expanded with five studios working on the title.

Joining DICE within EA to create the latest Battlefield are Criterion and DICE LA who are “working with us on our shared vision for the game” according to Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager at DICE.

Joining that already impressive roster of studios is Electronic Arts Gothenburg who will be “taking technology in the game to the next level,” according to the news post.

These teams combined are planning to create “a jaw-dropping experience for you to enjoy later in 2021.” with a reveal of the title set to be coming “soon™” according to the post.

Details on the next Battlefield game are few and far between at the moment, but in the news post more was promised soon with Gabrielson writing “we have A LOT to show you in the coming months.”

Announced in this news post was also a new Battlefield mobile game, set to be coming in 2022, which is made in collaboration with Industrial Toys alongside DICE to create “A completely different game from the one we’re making for console and PC, designed specifically for the mobile platform.”