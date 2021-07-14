Ahead of EA Play on July 22nd, the Battlefield 2042 Team have taken to EA Answers to respond to a number of questions fans were asking after the reveal of the game.

Kicking things off, Daniel Berlin, Senior Design Director for Battlefield 2042 cleared a few things up about Specialists, which definitely sound like the character everyone will want to be as in a squad of four, you’ll only be able to have one Specialist, so everyone can fight for that role.

Each of Battlefield 2042’s ten Specialists at launch will have their own Speciality and Trait such as a grappling hook or wingsuit, which are unique to them and cannot be changed. Everything else about their loadout however can be, as Specialists can customise their primary and secondary weapons, as well as their equipment and throwables.

Thankfully it’s not just Specialists who get to do what they want, as “class no longer restricts which weapons you can bring onto the Battlefield thanks to a fully customizable Loadout,” Berlin revealed. This customisation will be bolstered by the on the fly attachment customisation that we’ve seen in the trailer, to allow you to engage in nearly any situation.

In even better news, everyone in Battlefield 2042 will have the option to call in the Ranger, that adorable robotic dog with a gun for a face, via the “call-in” system. What you do with the Ranger is up to you, but flanking, scouting, and strapping a bomb to its face and telling it to be friendly with the enemy are all options if you can bring yourself to do that.

In the post, Berlin also spoke about the scale of the maps, which will be optimised between the current and next-gen versions of the game. No matter which version you’re playing, there should be improved air space and level boundaries to let you travel further before being cast back into the action, letting things feel a good bit more freeing than past games.

Berlin also revealed that while you can fight in the lobby, and on the rooftops of skyscrapers, as we’ve seen in previous Battlefield games, you won’t be able to fight on every floor of a building, as that “would be an entire map of its own,” which would distract from the rest of the map.

The Battlefield Beirfing post also revealed that Battlefield 2042 will have “cross-play functionality” which is currently being built into the technical playtest. This will allow for PC and next-gen console players to play together, however, players can opt-out no matter which platform they’re on. Current gen Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles will also receive cross-play with one another, but not PC.

Battlefield 2042 will also have cross-progression and cross-commerce between different platforms, allowing you to play with your load-outs and purchases no matter where you go or what you’re planing on.

In the Battlefield Briefing, there were a lot of questions being asked, including a section dedicated to the penguins briefly seen in the trailer, so the whole thing is well worth a read if you’re excited for Battlefield’s return to modern warfare.