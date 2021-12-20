According to industry insider and notorious leaker Tom Henderson, Battlefield 2042 once had a lot more wild weather effects than just the occasional tornado.

According to a new tweet from Henderson, Battlefield 2042 once had “earthquakes, fire tornadoes, tsunamis, and volcano eruptions,” which sounds pretty fantastic to us, however “due to lack of time,” these exciting features were cut, so DICE could focus on the tornados instead.

According to Henderson’s tweet, these more dramatic weather effects wasn’t even just a pipedream for DICE and EA, as they showed off these features during a “summer 2022 presentation,” meaning at one all too fleeting stage, these proper levolutions existed.

Instead of volcanic eruptions and fire tornadoes, we’re just stuck with regular tornadoes and sandstorms in Battlefield 2042 for now. Even these ‘major’ weather events barely spice up the gameplay, as all too often the path of windy ‘destruction’ will completely bypass the action.

A summer 2020 presentation of #Battlefield2042 contained earthquakes, fire tornadoes, tsunamis, and volcano eruptions – But due to lack of time, they needed to just focus on the twister. The game needed another year, man. pic.twitter.com/0G0WPwUW3U — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 19, 2021

With Battlefield 2042 being run as a live service game, which will eventually turn into a “connected Battlefield universe,” there’s a slim chance that we’ll see the return of these more dramatic weather events and level changing effects.

Battlefield 2042’s next map, rumoured to be called “Exposure” will be based around a Canadian-US research facility base in British Columbia which has just been hit by a landslide. Now if we could only have that happen in-game, rather than before all the soldiers arrive.