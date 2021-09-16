After reports of a potential delay started circulating online, EA and DICE have announced that Battlefield 2042 has been delayed into November.

“Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams,” DICE studio GM, Oskar Gabrielson, & the Battlefield 2042 Development Team announced in a post on Twitter.

“Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch,” Gabrielson continued. “With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.”

As a result, the collection of studios making Battlefield 2042, which includes DICE, Criterion, Ripple Effect, and Electronic Arts Gothenburg, announced that the game will now launch on November 19th 2021.

An update from the Battlefield team pic.twitter.com/K53VNM2tTz — Battlefield (@Battlefield) September 15, 2021

With a delay of only four weeks from the originally planned release date of October 22nd, hopefully, this will be enough time to have the latest Battlefield launch in an acceptable state.

It’s currently unclear if the upcoming open beta will be affected by this delay, as Gabrielson writes that “updates on the Open Beta will be coming later this month,” so we will have to wait and see.