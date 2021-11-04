From Software has debuted 20 minutes of gameplay footage from their upcoming souls-like, Elden Ring.

With Elden Ring being a From Software game, it should come as no surprise that there are some seriously big monsters to fight across the game’s sprawling open world.

It’s not all just monsters in the expansive open world of the Lands Between, however, as you’re also able to craft items with materials that you pick up throughout the world. It also appears that there will even be side actives to do in the overworld such as stealing treasure from carriages.

To go along with all there is to do in the overworld, Elden Ring also has “catacombs, caves, mines and other dungeons,” which can be found throughout the world. These dungeons “hold their own secrets, from hidden treasures to fearsome bosses.”

Alongside the traditional, albeit a bit more magical, soul-like combat, in Elden Ring, you can also summon a variety of spirits, and even other players if that challenge demands it. Online multiplayer will also let you fight other players in PVP and invasions if you want to.



With a good deal more depth than From Software’s previous games, Elden Ring is shaping up to be something special, and lucky Closed Network Test participants will get to test out the game early.

Registration for the Closed Network Test has unfortunately closed, but those chosen to participate will be able to test out the opening hours of the game from the 12th to the 15th of November.

Alongside the new gameplay, From Software also revealed a pair of collector’s editions for Elden Ring. The special collector’s editions feature the following content:

Physical Elden Ring game disk

Three art cards

An exclusive woven patch

Three sticks

A poster

The digital soundtrack

An exclusive steelbook

A 40-page hardcover artbook

A statue of Malenia – Blade of Miquella

The Premium collector’s edition also comes with a 1:1 scale replica of Malenia – Blade of Miquella’s helmet.

Elden Ring is currently due to launch on the 25th of February 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.