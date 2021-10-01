Bandai Namco has announced that they’ve designed a new logo that comes with a new tagline “Fun for All into the Future.”

Coming into effect from April 2022, the new logo will do away from the colourful splodges of old in favour of a more minimalistic look which just screams generic modern brand.

As if it’s any surprise, the new modern look and tagline have already been ridiculed and hated across social media but that’s par for the course with the internet’s reaction to things. With the logo not set to see use until next year, maybe we’ll all have warmed up to it by then, only time will tell.

While it may look exceptionally bland, Bandai Namco’s new logo apparently actually has some meaning behind it, as in the announcement statement, the publisher said that “the new logo’s speech bubble motif, ‘Fukidashi’ in Japanese, expresses the potential of the brand to connect with people around the world and inspire them with amazing ideas. The speech bubble also represents Japan’s manga culture that has become so popular everywhere.”

Bandai Namco went on to say that “the logo stands for our determination to communicate with fans worldwide, to connect with our fans, and to create entertainment unique to Bandai Namco.”

We’ll have to wait and see if this new logo is a sign of a new chapter in Bandai Namco’s history, or if it will just be a new more contrasting look that they can plaster over all their games.