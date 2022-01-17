Apple’s next-generation iPhone 14 will not use ProMotion display across the board, according to reliable display analyst Ross Young. This claim comes after the recent rumors that suggested Apple will use the ProMotion display in all iPhone 14 models.

While answering a query about the possibility of all iPhone 14 models getting the ProMotion display, the tipster has said that BOE doesn’t have enough LTPO capacity right now.

BOE supplies the displays of the regular iPhone models, while Samsung is tasked with delivering the displays of ‘Pro’ ones. So, while the highest configuration iPhone 14 models will continue to enjoy the benefit of a 120 Hz display, the regular models may still stick with the 60 Hz screen refresh rate, according to the analyst.

On the bright side, however, Ross Young doesn’t rule out the possibility of Apple adding the high refresh screen to its non-Pro iPhones at a later date. In fact, Young claims that we might finally see an across-the-board ProMotion display in iPhone 15 next year. In other words, the non-Pro iPhone 15 models might get the display technology.

Coming back to iPhones 14, rumor has it that the regular models will offer at least 6GB of RAM, as against the 4GB of RAM in the current non-Pro iPhone 13. The Pro models will reportedly get a 48MP main camera and an upgrade of the minimum storage from 128GB to 256GB, while regular iPhone 14 models will start with 64GB.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to hold an event to launch its new iPhone 14 series in September.