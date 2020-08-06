Apple reveals why they’re gatekeeping Project xCloud from iOS users

The approaching release of Microsoft’s video game streaming service Project xCloud is exciting for mobile gamers who exclusively use Android systems, but Apple’s tendency to gatekeep exciting projects has hampered the service’s crossplatform release.Â

Now we know why: Apple is blocking the release of Microsoft’s Project xCloud streaming service because they can’t review each individual title available to stream like they do for games that release on the App Store.

Talking to Business Insider, an Apple spokesperson said the following:

“The App Store was created to be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers,” an Apple spokesperson told Business Insider. “Before they go on our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers.”

Apple believes that each title that becomes playable on Project xCloud should be individually submitted for approval before becoming playable on an iOS device.

“Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search,” the Apple spokesperson continued.

“In addition to the App Store, developers can choose to reach all iPhone and iPad users over the web through Safari and other browsers on the App Store.”

This gatekeeped way of protecting iOS is the same reason why Google has yet to release a playable version of Google Stadia on the service, although Apple’s hunger for the 30% revenue margins it’s tried to grab from previous streaming services is also an issue.