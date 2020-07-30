This morning Qualcomm hinted that the iPhone 12 will be delayed this year, and today during their earnings call Apple confirmed the news, with Luca Maestri — the company’s Chief Financial Officer saying:

“As you know, last year we started selling new iPhones in late September,” Maestri said. “This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later.”

During Qualcomm’s own earnings they said they expected 5G devices sales in its September quarter because an unnamed customer was forced to delay a “global 5G handset launch.” This was immediately assumed to be Apple.

The length of the delay is not clear, but most feel the release will not be pushed as far back as November this year.

via Engadget.