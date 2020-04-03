Earlier this month we reported about Apple’s decision to close down all the stores outside China until 27th March 2020. The company took the decision after the increase in coronavirus cases worldwide. Later Apple announced that the stores worldwide will be closed indefinitely to prevent exposure to coronavirus. Apple has now informed its employees that Apple retail stores will remain closed until early May. Other Apple employees will also continue to work from home.

Apple is continuing to monitor local conditions for every Apple facility on a daily basis and that the company will make reopening decisions on the basis of thorough, thoughtful reviews and the latest guidance from local governments and public health experts. – Apple Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O’Brien.

Apple is planning to launch iPhone SE 2020 today (3rd April). The new iPhone SE will come with a 4.7-inch display and will have a similar design as the iPhone 8. You can learn more about this device here.