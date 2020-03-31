Apple is rumoured to announce the budget-oriented iPhone 9 in April. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was expected that the company might delay the launch.

It looks like that might not be the case after all. If an image sent to MacRumors is to be believed, Best Buy is already receiving cases for a “New iPhone 4.7-inch, 2020.” The case is from Urban Armor Gear and Best Buy is instructed not to sell case before 5th April.

Moreover, Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech recently tweeted that Apple is considering to ship iPhone 9 due to “economical pressures and shareholder obligations”.

Apple briefing happing right now. ? As I mentioned before – logistically, iPhone 9 will be ready to ship in April. Due to economical pressures and shareholder obligations, Apple is considering releasing the iPhone 9 in April. I’ll keep you updated. ????? — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 26, 2020

Apple iPhone 9 is expected to be a successor to the iPhone SE and is rumoured to come with Apple’s A13 SoC, 4.7-inch screen and a single-lens rear camera along with a physical home button that doubles as Touch ID. The phone will be priced at around $399.