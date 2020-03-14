Apple to close all of its retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27

In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak around the world, Apple today announced that it is closing all of its retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27. Apple’s online stores will remain open during this period. In all of its offices worldwide outside of Greater China, Apple is moving to flexible work arrangements. So, Apple employees can work from home if their job allows. Apple is also rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks at offices worldwide. Like Microsoft, Apple will continue to pay its hourly workers in alignment with business as usual operations.

Apple today also announced that all of its stores in Greater China have reopened. Since the rate of infections has dramatically declined in China, Apple has decided to reopen its stores. Apple also mentioned that its supply chain has been restored.

“There is no mistaking the challenge of this moment. The entire Apple family is indebted to the heroic first responders, doctors, nurses, researchers, public health experts and public servants globally who have given every ounce of their spirit to help the world meet this moment. We do not yet know with certainty when the greatest risk will be behind us.

And yet I have been inspired by the humanity and determination I have seen from all corners of our global community,” wrote Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

Source: Apple