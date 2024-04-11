Apple finally allows used Apple parts in repairs

Apple today made a huge announcement about the upcoming changes to its existing repair processes. With this upcoming process change, customers and independent repair providers can now utilize used Apple parts in repairs. This process change will be supported starting with select iPhone models this fall. Apple mentioned that the used genuine Apple parts can now enable the full functionality and security afforded by the original factory calibration, similar to the new genuine Apple parts.

Apple was working over the last two years to enable the reuse of parts such as biometric sensors used for Face ID or Touch ID. Starting this fall, calibration for genuine Apple parts, new or used, will happen on device after the part is installed. Also, from now on, customers and service center executives need not provide a device’s serial number when ordering parts from the Self Service Repair Store for repairs not involving replacement of the logic board.

In order to prevent stolen iPhones from being disassembled for used parts replacement, Apple will extend its Activation Lock feature to iPhone parts as well. If an iPhone under repair detects that a supported part was obtained from another stolen device with Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled, calibration will not work.

Finally, used iPhone users can now have access to its full part and repair histories. With Parts and Service history section under Settings in iOS, owners can see whether their device has been repaired and get information about the parts used. Later this year, Apple will also show whether a part is a new or used genuine Apple part.

“For the last two years, teams across Apple have been innovating on product design and manufacturing to support repairs with used Apple parts that won’t compromise users’ safety, security, or privacy. With this latest expansion to our repair program, we’re excited to be adding even more choice and convenience for our customers, while helping to extend the life of our products and their parts,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.