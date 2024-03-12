Apple's EU App Store Grip Loosens – Developers Can Now Bypass Fees

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Apple is offering developers significantly more flexibility within the European Union as it faces regulatory pressure over its App Store dominance. New options include alternative app marketplaces and the ability for authorized developers to distribute apps directly from their own websites, bypassing Apple App Store – and the associated fees.

Developers who have agreed to new App Store terms specifically for the EU market now retain more control. Alternative marketplaces can curate their listings, focusing exclusively on their in-house apps. Additionally, developers can now link directly to external websites for purchases, giving them the freedom to design their own promotional offers.

Perhaps most significantly, Apple will soon roll out “Web Distribution.” This system allows authorized developers to offer iOS apps for download directly from their own websites within the EU. Apple will provide supporting APIs for website integration and system functionality like device backups.

This shift has potential implications for Apple’s revenue stream derived from App Store fees. Analysts will be closely monitoring the adoption of direct distribution methods to gauge the financial impact. Competitors in the mobile app market could also benefit from increased access to European users outside traditional app stores.