Last week we reported about Apple’s decision to close down all the stores outside China until 27th March 2020. The company took the decision after the increase in coronavirus cases worldwide.

Now, the company has decided to close down all it’s retail stores outside China indefinitely. The change was first noticed by Bloomberg and is now added to the top of the company’s website.

Our retail stores are closed until further notice.

We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers. For purchases with fast and free delivery, shop here on apple.com or the Apple Store app. For service and support, go to support.apple.com or call 800-275-2273.

We look forward to seeing you soon.

The company didn’t share the reason for the sudden change but recently major cities in the US have announced policies that advise people to stay indoors and forced the closure of bars, restaurants, and all other nonessential businesses as the coronavirus continue to spread. However, it has already published a comprehensive FAQ regarding the in-store repairs and replacement policies during the closure of stores worldwide.