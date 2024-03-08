Apple updates Windows Migration Assistant on Macs
- Apple’s Migration Assistant update makes switching from Windows to macOS smoother.
- Transfers contacts, calendars, emails, files, and web browsing bookmarks.
- It works with macOS Sonoma 14.4+ and Windows 10/11; older versions use Migration Assistant 2.4.5.0.
Switching from Windows to MacOS is now comparatively easier than before, thanks to a recent update to Apple’s Migration Assistant. As the name suggests, this app helps you transfer your data, like contacts, calendars, emails, and files, from your Windows PC to your Mac and vice versa.
The latest update (version 3.0.0.0) ensures the Migration Assistant works easily with macOS Sonoma, which is Apple’s latest desktop operating system. So, if you’re planning a switch and have a Mac running Sonoma 14.4 or later, this update makes the process a breeze.
What can it transfer?
The Migration Assistant moves your essential data to the corresponding apps on your Mac. Here’s a quick rundown:
- Contacts and calendars
- Emails and their settings: Your emails and settings will be there for you in the Mac Mail app.
- Files and documents
- Web browsing favorites: Whether you use Chrome, Edge, Firefox, or even the old Internet Explorer (!!!), your bookmarks will be there in Safari.
This is how you make the switch :
- Connect both your Windows PC and Mac to the same network.
- Run the Migration Assistant on both devices.
- Enter a matching PIN code displayed on both screens.
- Select the data you want to transfer (temporarily turning off your Windows PC’s antivirus, firewall, and VPN can speed things up).
If your Mac runs an older macOS version (pre-Sonoma 14.4) or your Windows PC is on something earlier than Windows 10, you can still use Migration Assistant version 2.4.5.0.