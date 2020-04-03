Apple has been rumoured to announce the budget-oriented iPhone SE 2020 and recent leaks suggest that the company is planning to launch the device soon.

However, a new report from 9to5mac claims that the company is planning to launch iPhone SE 2020 as early as 3rd April. 9to5mac has also revealed the specs of the upcoming device. Based on the information, iPhone SE will come with a 4.7-inch display and will have a similar design as the iPhone 8.

Colour and storage options for iPhone SE 2020

Colour options will include three options:

White

Black

PRODUCT (Red)

We can also confirm three storage tiers for the new iPhone SE:

64GB

128GB

256GB

Apple will also be making the following cases for iPhone SE:

Black silicone

White silicone

Red leather

Black leather

Midnight blue leather

Price of iPhone SE 2020

9to5mac noted that the new iPhone will launch for around $399 as previously reported. The price will vary according to the specs you choose. Apple is also aiming to start taking pre-orders as early as tomorrow.