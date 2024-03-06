Apple terminates Epic's Apple developer account

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

In a surprising move, Apple has terminated Epic Games’ European Apple developer account. This action has far-reaching implications, effectively barring the Epic Games Store and the fan favorite Fortnite from gracing iOS devices across Europe. Epic Games has fired back, labeling this as a flagrant breach of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Epic’s Stand: Challenging the Tech Titan

The termination, according to Epic, is nothing short of retaliatory—a consequence of their outspoken critique of Apple’s monopolistic maneuvers, underscored by CEO Tim Sweeney’s pointed remarks.

Apple’s Defense: The Security Gambit

Apple has offered a limited response, citing unspecified “security concerns” and Epic’s alleged criticism of Apple’s proposed DMA compliance as reasons for the termination. Industry analysts speculate this could set a dangerous precedent, discouraging developers from utilizing third-party app stores for fear of similar retribution.

A Fractured Legacy

Despite the present turmoil, it’s worth noting the storied history of collaboration between these two giants. Epic’s Unreal Engine has been a cornerstone in the development of countless iOS titles, and Apple has historically been a champion of games built by Epic’s tech.

“In terminating Epic’s developer account, Apple is taking out one of the largest potential competitors to the Apple App Store. They are undermining our ability to be a viable competitor and they are showing other developers what happens when you try to compete with Apple or are critical of their unfair practices,” wrote Epic team in a blog post about Apple’s decision to terminate its developer account in Europe.