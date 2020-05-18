Apple reopens nearly 100 of its retail stores globally

The coronavirus pandemic has forced companies to shut down stores worldwide to protect both customers and employees from accidentally catching the infection. Back in March, Apple decided to close down all its stores for 14-days and later announced that it will be extending the closure indefinitely. Since then, Apple has been slowly reopening its retail stores around the world. Last month, Apple opened all of its retail stores in China. Today, Apple announced that nearly 100 of its stores are now open again globally.

Apple also revealed the additional steps it took to protect the safety of employees and customers.

In every store, we’re focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room, and renewing our focus on one?on?one, personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store.

Face coverings will be required for all of our teams and customers, and we will provide them to customers who don’t bring their own.

Temperature checks will be conducted at the door, and posted health questions will screen for those with symptoms — like cough or fever — or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID?19.

Throughout the day, we’re conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas.

We’ve also taken this time to consider how we can serve our customers’ needs even more effectively, whether online or in our stores. For many stores, that will mean curb?side pick?up and drop off.

You can use the Find a Store search tool to check whether the Apple Store in your region is open or not.

Source: Apple