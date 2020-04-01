Apple might launch iPhone 9 on April 15

Apple has been working on the iPhone 9 for a while now and the company has been aiming for a spring launch even though everyone is currently struggling with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, Apple was expected to delay the launch but it looks like the company might just go through with it after all. Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech has confirmed that Apple will be launching the budget-oriented iPhone 9 on April 15 with shipping starting on April 22. Earlier, he said that Apple plans to go ahead with the launch due to “economical pressures and shareholder obligations”. He did note that things might change seeing the current situation but if all goes according to plan then we will see a new iPhone from Apple later this month.

iPhone 9 update ? Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release. Tentative dates:

– Announcement on April 15

– Shipments on April 22 Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change. Fingers crossed ? pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020

Apple iPhone 9 is expected to be a successor to the iPhone SE and is rumoured to come with Apple’s A13 SoC, 4.7-inch screen and a single-lens rear camera along with a physical home button that doubles as Touch ID. The phone will be priced at around $399.

Via Neowin