We have been hearing since last year that Apple is planning a low-cost iPhone for Q1 2020. The so-called iPhone 9 or iPhone SE2 would feature iPhone 8 internals, a 4.7-inch LCD display, thick bezels and a Touch ID/ Home button and be powered by the Apple A13 processor that’s used in the latest iPhone 11 series.

There had been concerns that the launch of the device would be delayed by the Coronavirus outbreak, but now reliable Apple pundit Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the device is still expected to launch in the first half of 2020. In a separate report, he said an Apple iPad Pro lineup update is expected “around March,” and it is suspected these devices will be launched at the same event.

The iPhone 9’s rumoured specs are 4.7-inch LCD display, Apple A13 processor, 3GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 64 GB and 128 GB storage options, with Space Gray, Silver and Red colour options.

