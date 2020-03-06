Apple iPhone 9 might get delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak

Apple is expected to announce multiple iPhones at its September 2020 event but that’s still far away. In the meantime, we have seen leaks of the Apple iPhone 9 which would be the successor to Apple iPhone SE. The iPhone 9 is expected to launch at the end of March but new reports suggest that the launch might be delayed.

Taiwan-based industry news site DigiTimes reports that the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak might delay the Apple iPhone 9 launch and the subsequent availability of the device.

Taiwan-based flexible PCB makers in the supply chain of Apple devices will see their shipments for the upcoming entry-level iPhone SE2 deferred from the first quarter to the second, and their second-quarter revenues may buck seasonal trends because of the deferral. – DigiTimes

DigiTimes has a mixed track record and the current outbreak has been impacting the tech industry so they could be right about the delay.

As the coronavirus outbreak has reportedly prompted Apple to defer pull-in of PCB shipments for its iPhone SE2, originally set for launch in the first quarter, leading PCB maker Zhen Ding Technology – believed to be a supplier for the new iPhone – has expected better-than-usual revenue performance for the traditional off season in the second quarter. Despite lackluster handset sales prospect for the first half of the year, both Flexium and Career Technology are still confidently proceeding with capacity expansions to meet demand from Apple, which is expected to incorporate FPCB products into its new MacBook and iPad series. – DigiTimes

It’s hard to quantify the impact of Coronavirus outbreak on the tech industry but we are expecting to see delays in both the manufacturing and shipment of new products. There are some reports that Foxconn and others are getting back to work after having their employees screened for the virus. Even then, there are a lot of moving parts in the supply-chain so a failure of even one link could disrupt the whole process.