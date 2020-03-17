Just a couple of days back we reported that Apple has decided to close all its retail stores outside China in wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. The company will be keeping its physical stores closed worldwide till 27th March. To serve the customers during this time, the company has published a new FAQ detailing the changes to its policies to accommodate for the ongoing health crisis.

According to the FAQ, the company will be accepting hardware returns for up to 14 days after the stores reopen on 27th March. This will give customers a grace period as the company usually accepts returns for up to 14 days after the initial sale. You can head below to read the full FAQ:

Q: My local Apple Store is closed. When will it reopen? A: Out of concern for the safety of our customers and employees, Apple has closed all retail stores outside of Greater China through March 27. Please check http://www.apple.com/retail for the latest on Store Operating hours. Q: I want to return a product I recently purchased but the 14-day return period will end before March 28—what should I do? A: Don’t worry. We’ll accept your return up to 14 days after we reopen.*

*Exclusions: Contracted iPhones (US, CA, JP, AU); Carrier financing (US only); Trade-in devices (value of device can be given in form of gift card) Q: My device is at an Apple Store for repair. When can I get it back? A: We are working to complete all repairs. If your device is ready for pick up or is awaiting parts, a Team Member will contact you with details. If ready for pickup, you can collect your device on March 15 or 16 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. You can check the repair status at http://www.apple.com/support Q: What’s the status of my repair? A: You can check the status of a repair online at http://support.apple.com/repair Q: I need to get my device repaired. How can I do that if retail stores closed? A: You can start a repair online or contact support at http://www.apple.com/support Q: I scheduled a Genius Bar appointment before March 27. Will you be open for that? A: We will not host Genius Bar appointments before we reopen on March 28. You can reschedule your appointment and get self help at http://www.apple.com/support Q: I placed an order to pick up at my local Apple Store. How can I pick it up? A: If you received confirmation that your order was ready for pick up, you can go to the Apple Store location on March 15 or 16 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to pick up your order. Q: I placed an order online and had it shipped to the Apple Store. Can I make changes? A: Yes, visit http://www.apple.com/orderstatus to view the status of your order and make changes. Or contact us via chat or phone.

Earlier today, Microsoft announced the company’s decision to close down all the stores. Moreover, Apple, Google and Microsoft have already cancelled their respective developer events and have decided to move them online for everyone’s health and safety. Last month, GSMA announced its decision to cancel MWC 2020 after most of the big players dropped out. This was then followed by Facebook cancelling F8 summit and the cancellation of GDC 2020. Facebook has also cancelled its Global Marketing Summit which was followed by Oppo and Xiaomi cancelling their respective events.