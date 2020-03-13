The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has taken the world by storm and as countries scramble to fight the virus, the tech giants are fighting a totally different battle. Ever since the outbreak became global, companies have been cancelling their events to prevent the spread of the virus and for the safety of their employees. Earlier today, Microsoft cancelled its flagship Build 2020 conference which was supposed to take place in Seattle. Microsoft will now be holding the conference virtually and the company will reveal the details soon.

Following up on Microsoft’s footsteps, Apple has now decided to call-off WWDC 2020. The conference was expected to take place over the summer but the company said that it will make it a virtual event because of the ongoing health crisis.

We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience. The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead. – Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing

With all of the new products and technologies we’ve been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big. I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interacting in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms. – Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering

Apple is definitely not the first company to be directly affected by the current coronavirus outbreak. Last month, GSMA announced its decision to cancel MWC 2020 after most of the big players dropped out. This was then followed by Facebook cancelling F8 summit and the cancellation of GDC 2020. Facebook has also cancelled its Global Marketing Summit which was followed by Oppo and Xiaomi cancelling their respective events.