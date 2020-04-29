Apex Legends next-gen port seemingly in development

An Apex Legends next-gen conversion may be in the works for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Evidence blatantly pointing towards an Apex Legends next-gen port was discovered by Gamesradar after developer Respawn Entertainment posted a job listing for the popular battle royale game.

The Respawn Entertainment job listing asks for a Senior Rendering Engineer that would be spearheading the game’s goal to “push next-gen platforms and the PC to their limits on Apex Legends.” If that doesn’t sound like there’s going to be a port of Apex Legends to next-gen consoles then… I mean… It means an Apex Legends next-gen version is definitely coming.

As one part of Respawn Entertainment works on the continued development of their Titanfall battle royale spin-off Apex Legends, another team is hard at work on developing the next entry in the Star Wars Jedi video game series. Will it still follow Cal Kestis? Will you play as a Jedi? The latter we’d assume yes, it’s called Star Wars Jedi.