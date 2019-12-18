After the success of Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars action game, the company may already be working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2. Or whatever they may name a potential sequel.

Over the course of the last few weeks, developer Respawn Entertainment has posted three job listing that relate to the studio’s Star Wars team. With the positions being high-end job opportunities, this isn’t simply a post-launch updates situation.

Noticed by video games website Gamesradar, Respawn has posted numerous listings relating their Star Wars team.

Respawn has listed job postings for a Senior Character Artist, Level Designer, and Senior Software Engineer. That’s a lot of senior hires for anything that isn’t an entirely new game. Respawn also states that the in-development game is a “third person action/adventure game”. That sounds familiar!

The Apex Legends/Titanfall 2 developers made a strong entry in the Star Wars franchise with the release of Fallen Order, a messy game that we were quite keen on seeing improved in a sequel.

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a solid Star Wars game,” we said in our review. “A meandering narrative, weirdly-chosen protagonist, shoddy start and technical issues make it hard to recommend, especially with such technical issues on base Xbox One consoles, but it’s still a fantastic game beneath its issues.”

With EA wary to continue the Titanfall franchise after their acquisition of Respawn Entertainment, the developer has done well to seek out other ventures. Not only will Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 be another solid entry from the developer, but their upcoming VR Medal of Honor game appears to be too.