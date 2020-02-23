Samsung’s sixth foundry production line- situated in Hwaseong, Korea, and first established in February 2018- has officially started mass production.

The V1 line is Samsung’s first semiconductor production line to produce chips with process nodes of 6 and 7 nm. EUV lithography technology has made it possible to scale down complex patterns on wafers, enabling the possibility of ultra-thin processor features.

These state-of-the-art mobile chips are “an optimal choice for next-generation applications such as 5G, AI, and Automotive”, according to Samsung:

“Along with technology leadership and design infrastructure, manufacturing excellence is one of the most important elements of the foundry business,” said Dr. ES Jung, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics. “As we ramp up production, the V1 line will enhance our ability to respond to market demand and expand opportunities to support our customers.”

It’s uncertain whether we’ll see these processors in the Galaxy Note 20, but if not, Samsung will almost certainly include them in the Galaxy S21 which is due to be released next year.

Source: Samsung ; Via: t3, Note 20 render via WindowsUnited