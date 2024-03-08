Another day, another Xbox partner: game pass now available on Boosteroid

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft and Boosteroid have expanded their partnership, letting you stream select Xbox PC games directly through the cloud gaming service.

What games? All this means that you can now play titles like Deathloop, Dishonored (series), Gears 5, Gears Tactics, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Pentiment on Boosteroid, without needing to download or install them on your device. Plus, you can pick up where you left off thanks to cross-play and cross-save features between your Xbox console and Windows PC.

Well, obviously it would cost you something. But all you need is a Boosteroid membership. Also, the game you want to play is either purchased through the Microsoft Store or available with a PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

You can play these Xbox PC games on a variety of devices, including Windows PCs, Macs, Linux machines, and even mobile devices, or perhaps I am not so sure about iPhones. But overall, all one has to do is just log in, choose your game, and start playing.

This partnership feels to be just one step in Microsoft’s plan to bring Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and Activision Blizzard titles to even more players through cloud gaming. They have already announced that some of the Xbox exclusives will be available for PlayStation and Nintendo.

They’re working with various providers, including Boosteroid, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and more, to offer gamers more choice and flexibility.

