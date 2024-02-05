Is Xbox killing exclusivity as it plans to bring an Xbox-exclusive game to PS5?

Bethesda’s upcoming Indiana Jones game, “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle,” might be heading to PlayStation 5 (PS5). While initially announced as an Xbox, whose exclusive game Palworld became the biggest ever 3rd-party launch on Xbox Game Pass last week, and PC exclusive, sources tell The Verge that Microsoft is also considering bringing the game to PS5.

This potential shift reflects a broader change in Microsoft’s Xbox strategy, with the company weighing up which titles to keep exclusive and which to release on other platforms like PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Here’s what we know so far:

While “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” is still set for a December 2024 launch on Xbox and PC, a PS5 release is being considered several months later.

Microsoft is reportedly evaluating bringing certain Xbox exclusives, including “Sea of Thieves” and “Hi-Fi Rush,” to other platforms. “Hi-Fi Rush” might be the first example, with an announcement expected soon.

Microsoft is still debating which Xbox games to bring to rival consoles. The final decision on “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” and other titles hasn’t been made yet.

This potential move follows revelations during the FTC v. Microsoft case that “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” was originally planned for multiple platforms. The deal was changed to Xbox exclusivity after Microsoft acquired Bethesda, reportedly due to concerns about potential delays from Disney’s involvement.

While an Indiana Jones launch on PS5 hasn’t been confirmed yet, it indicates a significant shift in Microsoft’s approach to exclusivity. If confirmed, it could be a big win for PlayStation players initially disappointed by the exclusivity news. Xbox gamers would be hoping the same thing happens with PS-exclusive Spider-Man.

It’s important to note that this is a possibility, and Microsoft hasn’t officially announced any plans to bring “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” to PS5.

