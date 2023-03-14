Microsoft gives Boosteroid 10-year deal ensuring access to Xbox, Activision PC titles post-merger

This is another important step in expanding access to Call of Duty based on the acquisition of Activision. It reaches another 4 million gamers via cloud streaming in the UK, US, EU, and Ukraine. https://t.co/O2EPC1bgoZ — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) March 14, 2023

Microsoft has just confirmed that it signed a 10-year deal with Boosteroid. According to the Redmond company, the agreement will ensure the access of the cloud gaming platform to Xbox PC and Activision Blizzard PC games once the proposed $69 billion megadeal closes.

Microsoft continues to persuade different competition regulators to approve its proposed Activision merger. To ease concerns, the software giant handed 10-year agreements to its rivals, including Nintendo and Nvidia, with Sony still refusing to accept it. Now, the Redmond company signed another deal. This time, it’s with Boosteroid, a company that has its research and development operations in Ukraine.

“We believe in the power of games to bring people together. That’s why Xbox is committed to give everyone more ways to play their favorite games, across devices,” said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. “Bringing Xbox PC games to Boosteroid members, including Activision Blizzard titles such as ‘Call of Duty‘ once the deal closes, is yet another step in realizing that vision.”

According to Microsoft, the agreement will bring COD to more players, exceeding the 150 million figure it recently put in ads. Since Boosteroid’s platform covers gamers in US, EU, and UK, this deal should help Microsoft further build a good image in the eyes of watchdogs, especially the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, which continues to doubt the deal.