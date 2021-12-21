Eggnut has announced that they’re making another Backbone game, currently ambiguously titled “NEW BACKBONE GAME.”

There aren’t all too many details about the “NEW BACKBONE GAME” which developer Eggnut and publisher Raw Fury as so descriptively shouting about at the moment, beyond the fact that it’ll launch sometime in 2022.

Eggnut isn’t even confirming the genre of the follow-up game, joking that “we can’t tell you whether it’s a sequel or a prequel or a racing game just yet.” All that Eggnut are saying for now is “that it’s more gay.”

Beyond this, Eggnut is only officially confirming that “geezers WILL return,” as following this announcement, the developers went on a witty tirade, appropriately handling fans expectations for this new game.

In these witty responses, Eggnut promised tantalizing features such as “no gameplay” while also saying that “this game will have no ending it will just go on until the universe collapses on itself,” which sounds like a great time to us.

NEW BACKBONE GAME

2022 pic.twitter.com/owbdJSSkU3 — Backbone (@backbonegame) December 20, 2021

If you’ve not heard of the first Backbone, it’s a post-noir narrative adventure in which you play as raccoon private eye Howard Lotor. Thrust into unfortunate circumstances, you find yourself with no other option than to unravel what might be your biggest case yet. If you want to give it a go for yourself, then you’re in luck as it’s on Xbox Game Pass.