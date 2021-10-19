Shortly announcing Outrider’s launch onto Xbox Game Pass for PC, Microsoft has gone ahead and revealed the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for the rest of October.

Featuring eleven games, and four day one releases, the rest of this month is looking bright for Xbox Game Pass no matter what genre of game you’re into.

Into the Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: As a member of a family of lore-hunting mystics, you are summoned to a cursed village, drawn by rumours of a demonic portal. Dark magics have overwhelmed the village, It’s up to you to rescue the survivors, grow your powers, and journey forth Into The Pit.

Outriders (PC) – Available Today

Outriders’ brutal and bloody combat combines frenetic gunplay, violent powers and deep RPG systems to create a true genre hybrid.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud and Console) – October 21

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters.

Echo Generation (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 21

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Echo Generation is a turn-based adventure game about a gang of kids investigating supernatural occurrences while battling monsters and mechs to save their small town.

Everspace 2 (Game Preview) (PC) – October 21

Everspace 2 is a fast-paced single-player spaceship shooter with worthwhile exploration in space and on planets, tons of loot, RPG elements, mining, and crafting. Experience a thoughtful sci-fi story, set in a vivid, handcrafted open world full of secrets, puzzles, and perils.

Age of Empires IV (PC) – October 28

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: One of the most beloved real-time strategy games returns to glory with Age of Empires IV, putting you at the centre of epic historical battles that shaped the world.

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Console and PC) – October 28

A thrilling new storyline, hordes of creepy enemies, serious firepower and beautiful Arizona locations, combined with a fun and challenging new game mode!

Backbone (Console) – October 28

Backbone is a post-noir narrative adventure. Become raccoon private eye Howard Lotor and explore dystopian Vancouver inhabited by animals as you uncover a deeply personal story of change and transformation.

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 28

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Dive into the fully licensed content from the Bassmaster series from amateur to elite events, as Bassmaster Fishing 2022 brings the thrills of competitive big bass fishing to PC.

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 28

Nongunz is a roguelite action-platformer. Battle grotesque creatures, kill quickly to maintain your combo meter, and rescue worshipers to become part of your idle army to buy upgrades.

The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 28

The Forgotten City is a narrative-driven time loop adventure in ancient Rome. Discover the ruins of an ancient underground city, travel 2000 years into the past, and unravel the mystery of who destroyed it by cleverly exploiting the power to wind back time.

As always, it’s not all good news for Xbox Game Pass when a month draws to a close, as there’s a suite of games that are sadly being pulled from the service. At the end of the month on October 31st, the following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass.