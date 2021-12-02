As a treat from publisher Raw Fury during the days of “Rawcember” Townscaper has been added to Xbox Game Pass.

While Townscaper may not have been included in yesterdays list of what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout December, this adorable indie darling is definitely a welcome addition, especially if you want an easy 1000 Gamerscore.

If you’ve not heard of it before, here’s a little bit about the game in our usual Xbox Game Pass format so it doesn’t feel left out.

Townscaper (Console and PC) – Available Now

Build quaint island towns with curvy streets, small hamlets, soaring cathedrals, canal networks, or sky cities on stilts. Build the town your dreams, block by block. No goal. No real gameplay. Just plenty of building and plenty of beauty. That’s it.

Alongside being available on Xbox Game Pass, Townscaper also now has a demo that you can play right from your browser. Whether you want to try the game before downloading it or just build a few quaint towns, it’s definitely worth a fiddle around with.