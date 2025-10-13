Animation Software For Kids: Top 7 In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Animation is a fantastic way for kids to express their creativity, develop storytelling skills, and learn about technology. Fortunately, there are many kid-friendly animation software options available that are both fun and educational. Choosing the right animation software can be a game-changer for budding young animators.

In this article, we’ll explore seven of the best animation software options for kids in 2025. These programs are designed to be easy to use, engaging, and packed with features that will inspire creativity and help kids bring their imaginations to life.

What’s the Best Animation Software for Kids?

1. Toontastic 3D

Toontastic 3D is a free app from Google that allows children to create their own animated stories. It features a simple interface, pre-designed characters and backgrounds, and voice-over recording capabilities. Kids can easily drag and drop elements, move characters around, and record their voices to create interactive stories. The software encourages storytelling and imaginative play, making it a perfect starting point for young animators.

Toontastic 3D helps kids develop essential skills such as narrative construction, character development, and even basic filmmaking techniques. It’s a fun and educational tool that sparks creativity and encourages self-expression.

Key Features:

Easy-to-use interface

Pre-designed characters and backgrounds

Voice-over recording

3D animation capabilities

Pricing: Free

2. Scratch

Scratch is a visual programming language developed by MIT that allows children to create interactive stories, games, and animations. It uses a block-based coding system, making it easy for kids to learn the basics of programming without having to type complex code. Scratch is a versatile tool that can be used to create a wide variety of projects, from simple animations to complex games.

Scratch teaches kids fundamental coding concepts such as loops, conditionals, and variables. It fosters problem-solving skills and encourages collaboration, as kids can share their projects and learn from each other.

Key Features:

Block-based coding system

Large library of sprites and backgrounds

Interactive tutorials

Online community for sharing projects

Pricing: Free

3. Pivot Animator

Pivot Animator is a free software that allows users to create stick-figure animations. It’s a simple and lightweight program that’s perfect for beginners. With Pivot Animator, kids can easily create smooth and fluid animations by manipulating stick figures and adding frames.

Pivot Animator is a great tool for learning the basics of animation principles such as timing, spacing, and anticipation. Its simplicity makes it accessible to young animators, while its flexibility allows for more advanced techniques as they progress.

Key Features:

Simple and intuitive interface

Stick figure animation

Frame-by-frame animation

Export to GIF and AVI formats

Pricing: Free

4. Synfig Studio

Synfig Studio is a free and open-source 2D animation software that offers more advanced features than some of the other options on this list. It uses vector graphics, which means that animations can be scaled without losing quality. Synfig Studio also supports a variety of advanced techniques such as bone animation and morphing.

Synfig Studio is a powerful tool for creating professional-looking animations. It’s a great option for kids who are serious about animation and want to learn more advanced techniques.

Key Features:

Vector-based animation

Bone animation

Morphing

Open-source and free

Pricing: Free

5. TupiTube Desk

TupiTube Desk is a free and open-source 2D animation software designed for kids and beginners. It features a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools for creating animations, including drawing tools, frame-by-frame animation, and bone animation. TupiTube Desk also includes a library of tutorials and resources to help kids get started.

TupiTube Desk is a great option for kids who want to learn the basics of 2D animation. Its simple interface and helpful resources make it easy to pick up, while its advanced features allow for more complex animations as they progress.

Key Features:

User-friendly interface

Drawing tools

Frame-by-frame animation

Bone animation

Pricing: Free

6. Wick Editor

Wick Editor is a free, browser-based animation tool that’s perfect for creating interactive animations and games. It features a simple interface and a variety of tools for drawing, animating, and coding. Wick Editor is also collaborative, allowing multiple users to work on the same project simultaneously.

Wick Editor is a great option for kids who want to create interactive animations and games. Its browser-based platform makes it accessible from any device, while its collaborative features encourage teamwork and creativity.

Key Features:

Browser-based

Drawing tools

Animation tools

Coding capabilities

Pricing: Free

7. Animation Desk

Animation Desk is a paid app available on iOS and Android that offers a variety of tools for creating animations. It features a user-friendly interface and a variety of brushes, colors, and animation tools. Animation Desk also supports pressure-sensitive styluses, allowing for more precise drawing and animation.

Animation Desk is a powerful tool for creating professional-looking animations on mobile devices. It’s a great option for kids who want to animate on the go.

Key Features:

User-friendly interface

Variety of brushes and colors

Animation tools

Pressure-sensitive stylus support

Pricing: Subscription based, around $3 per month.

Feature Comparison

Software Price Ease of Use Key Features Toontastic 3D Free Very Easy Pre-designed characters, voice-over recording, 3D animation Scratch Free Easy Block-based coding, large sprite library, online community Pivot Animator Free Easy Stick figure animation, frame-by-frame animation, GIF export Synfig Studio Free Medium Vector-based animation, bone animation, morphing TupiTube Desk Free Easy Drawing tools, frame-by-frame animation, bone animation Wick Editor Free Medium Browser-based, drawing tools, animation tools, coding capabilities Animation Desk Paid Medium User-friendly interface, variety of brushes, animation tools, stylus support

Tips

Start Simple: Begin with basic animation techniques and gradually introduce more complex concepts.

Begin with basic animation techniques and gradually introduce more complex concepts. Encourage Experimentation: Let kids explore different tools and styles to find what works best for them.

Let kids explore different tools and styles to find what works best for them. Provide Feedback: Offer constructive criticism and praise to help kids improve their skills.

Offer constructive criticism and praise to help kids improve their skills. Share and Celebrate: Encourage kids to share their animations with friends and family to build confidence and inspire others.

Encourage kids to share their animations with friends and family to build confidence and inspire others. Set Realistic Expectations: Animation takes time and practice. Be patient and supportive as kids develop their skills.

Nurturing Young Animators

Choosing the right animation software is crucial for sparking a child’s interest and fostering their creativity. The options listed above offer a range of features and capabilities to suit different skill levels and interests. By providing kids with the tools and support they need, we can help them unlock their potential and bring their imaginations to life through animation.

FAQ

What is the easiest animation software for kids to use?

Toontastic 3D and Pivot Animator are generally considered the easiest animation software for kids due to their simple interfaces and intuitive tools.

Is animation software free for kids?

Yes, several excellent animation software options are free for kids, including Toontastic 3D, Scratch, Pivot Animator, Synfig Studio, TupiTube Desk, and Wick Editor.

What skills can kids learn from animation software?

Kids can learn a variety of skills from animation software, including storytelling, character development, coding, problem-solving, and creativity.

What is the best animation software for beginners?

Scratch and TupiTube Desk are excellent choices for beginners due to their user-friendly interfaces and helpful tutorials.

