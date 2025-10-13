Best File Sync Software For Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Keeping your files synchronized across multiple devices is crucial for productivity and data safety. Whether you’re working from home, collaborating with a team, or simply want to ensure your important documents are backed up, having reliable file sync software is essential. This article explores some of the best folder and file sync software options available for Windows 10, helping you choose the right solution for your needs.

The right file synchronization tool can save you time and prevent data loss by automatically updating your files across all your devices. We’ll dive into the features, pricing, and benefits of each software to help you make an informed decision.

Which File Sync Software is Right for You?

GoodSync

GoodSync is a comprehensive file synchronization and backup software that works seamlessly across Windows, macOS, and mobile devices. It’s known for its robust features and user-friendly interface, making it a great choice for both personal and professional use. GoodSync allows you to synchronize files between your computer, external drives, network shares, and cloud storage services.

GoodSync simplifies the process of keeping your files consistent and up-to-date across all your devices. It offers real-time synchronization, which means that any changes you make to a file on one device are immediately reflected on all other synchronized devices. Additionally, GoodSync provides advanced features such as version control, block-level data transfer, and encryption to ensure your data is safe and secure.

Key Features:

Real-time synchronization

Block-level data transfer

Version control

Encryption

Pricing: Starting at $29.95

Resilio Sync

Resilio Sync is a file synchronization software that uses peer-to-peer technology to transfer files directly between devices. Unlike traditional cloud-based solutions, Resilio Sync doesn’t rely on a central server, which can result in faster synchronization speeds and enhanced privacy. It’s a great option for users who need to transfer large files quickly and securely.

Resilio Sync is particularly well-suited for users who prioritize speed and security. By eliminating the need for a central server, Resilio Sync reduces the risk of data breaches and ensures that your files are always accessible, even when the internet connection is unreliable. It also offers advanced features such as selective sync, which allows you to choose which folders to synchronize on each device, and versioning, which helps you recover previous versions of your files.

Key Features:

Peer-to-peer synchronization

Selective sync

Versioning

No storage limits

Pricing: Starting at $59.99

Syncthing

Syncthing is an open-source, free file synchronization software that allows you to synchronize files between your devices without relying on a central server. It’s a great option for users who want complete control over their data and don’t want to pay for a subscription. Syncthing is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.

Syncthing offers a high degree of flexibility and customization. It allows you to configure synchronization settings to meet your specific needs, such as setting up different synchronization schedules for different folders. Additionally, Syncthing provides advanced features such as conflict resolution, which helps you resolve conflicts when multiple users edit the same file simultaneously, and encryption, which ensures that your data is protected during transit.

Key Features:

Open-source and free

No central server

Encryption

Conflict resolution

Pricing: Free

Microsoft OneDrive

OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud storage and file synchronization service, integrated directly into Windows 10. It offers a seamless way to store, share, and synchronize your files across all your devices. OneDrive is a great option for users who are already part of the Microsoft ecosystem and want a simple and convenient file synchronization solution.

OneDrive is deeply integrated with Windows 10, making it easy to access your files from anywhere. It offers features such as automatic file backup, which ensures that your important documents are always protected, and file sharing, which allows you to easily share files with colleagues and friends. Additionally, OneDrive provides advanced features such as version history, which helps you recover previous versions of your files, and offline access, which allows you to access your files even when you’re not connected to the internet.

Key Features:

Seamless Windows 10 integration

Automatic file backup

File sharing

Version history

Pricing: Starting at $1.99/month

Google Drive

Google Drive is Google’s cloud storage and file synchronization service, offering a simple and convenient way to store, share, and synchronize your files across all your devices. It’s a great option for users who are already part of the Google ecosystem and want a reliable and easy-to-use file synchronization solution.

Google Drive is deeply integrated with Google’s other services, such as Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides, making it easy to collaborate with others on documents and projects. It offers features such as real-time collaboration, which allows multiple users to edit the same document simultaneously, and offline access, which allows you to access your files even when you’re not connected to the internet. Additionally, Google Drive provides advanced features such as version history, which helps you recover previous versions of your files, and encryption, which ensures that your data is protected during transit.

Key Features:

Integration with Google services

Real-time collaboration

Offline access

Version history

Pricing: Starting at $1.99/month

Dropbox

Dropbox is a popular cloud storage and file synchronization service that allows you to store, share, and synchronize your files across all your devices. It’s known for its simplicity and ease of use, making it a great option for both personal and professional use. Dropbox is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile devices.

Dropbox offers a range of features to help you stay organized and productive. It allows you to create shared folders, which makes it easy to collaborate with others on projects, and provides advanced features such as version history, which helps you recover previous versions of your files, and selective sync, which allows you to choose which folders to synchronize on each device. Additionally, Dropbox offers integrations with other popular apps and services, such as Microsoft Office and Slack, to help you streamline your workflow.

Key Features:

Simple and easy to use

Shared folders

Version history

Selective sync

Pricing: Starting at $11.99/month

SugarSync

SugarSync is a cloud storage and file synchronization service that offers a range of features to help you keep your files safe and accessible. It’s a great option for users who want a secure and reliable file synchronization solution with advanced features such as remote wipe and file versioning. SugarSync is available for Windows, macOS, and mobile devices.

SugarSync offers a range of features to help you stay organized and productive. It allows you to synchronize any folder on your computer, not just the ones in the SugarSync folder, and provides advanced features such as remote wipe, which allows you to remotely erase data from a lost or stolen device, and file versioning, which helps you recover previous versions of your files. Additionally, SugarSync offers integrations with other popular apps and services, such as Microsoft Office and Outlook, to help you streamline your workflow.

Key Features:

Synchronize any folder

Remote wipe

File versioning

Integration with Microsoft Office and Outlook

Pricing: Starting at $7.50/month

pCloud

pCloud is a secure cloud storage and file synchronization service that offers a range of features to help you keep your files safe and accessible. It’s a great option for users who want a secure and private file synchronization solution with advanced features such as client-side encryption and zero-knowledge privacy. pCloud is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile devices.

pCloud offers a range of features to help you stay organized and productive. It allows you to synchronize any folder on your computer, not just the ones in the pCloud folder, and provides advanced features such as client-side encryption, which encrypts your files on your device before they are uploaded to the cloud, and zero-knowledge privacy, which means that pCloud has no access to your encryption keys. Additionally, pCloud offers a range of storage plans to meet your specific needs, from 500 GB to 10 TB.

Key Features:

Client-side encryption

Zero-knowledge privacy

