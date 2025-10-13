How To Use Snipping Tool On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Snipping Tool is a handy utility built into Windows 11 that allows you to capture screenshots of your screen. Whether you need to grab a specific portion of an image, capture an entire window, or even record a short video, the Snipping Tool offers a versatile solution. This guide will walk you through the various ways you can use the Snipping Tool on Windows 11 to effectively capture and share what’s on your screen.

Understanding how to use the Snipping Tool can significantly improve your workflow. It’s a quick and easy way to share information, document processes, or simply save a visual record of something you see on your screen. With its intuitive interface and multiple capture modes, the Snipping Tool is a valuable asset for any Windows 11 user.

Accessing the Snipping Tool

There are several ways to open the Snipping Tool in Windows 11:

Using the Start Menu:

Click the Start button.

button. Type “Snipping Tool” in the search bar.

Click on the Snipping Tool app to launch it.

Using the Search Bar:

Click on the Search icon on the taskbar.

icon on the taskbar. Type “Snipping Tool”.

Click on the Snipping Tool app.

Using the Run Command:

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box.

to open the Run dialog box. Type “snippingtool” and press Enter.

Using the Print Screen Key (PrtScn):

Press Windows Key + Shift + S to directly activate the snipping mode. This is the fastest way to take a quick snip. (If the Snipping Tool does not activate, ensure that the Use the Print Screen button to open screen snipping option is enabled in Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard .)

Understanding the Snipping Tool Interface

Once you open the Snipping Tool, you’ll see a small window with several options:

New: Starts a new snip.

Starts a new snip. Mode: Allows you to choose the type of snip you want to take.

Allows you to choose the type of snip you want to take. Delay: Sets a delay (in seconds) before the snip is taken.

Sets a delay (in seconds) before the snip is taken. Options (ellipsis icon): Opens the Snipping Tool settings.

Choosing a Snip Mode

The Snipping Tool offers four different snip modes:

Rectangular Mode:

Click the Mode dropdown.

dropdown. Select Rectangular Mode .

. Click and drag your cursor around the area you want to capture.

Release the mouse button to take the snip.

Window Mode:

Click the Mode dropdown.

dropdown. Select Window Mode .

. Click on the window you want to capture.

The Snipping Tool will automatically capture the entire window.

Full-screen Mode:

Click the Mode dropdown.

dropdown. Select Full-screen Mode .

. The Snipping Tool will instantly capture your entire screen.

Free-form Mode:

Click the Mode dropdown.

dropdown. Select Free-form Mode .

. Draw a free-form shape around the area you want to capture.

The Snipping Tool will capture everything within the shape.

Editing and Saving Your Snip

After taking a snip, it will open in the Snipping Tool editor, where you can:

Annotate:

Use the Pen tool to draw on the snip.

tool to draw on the snip. Use the Highlighter tool to highlight sections of the snip.

tool to highlight sections of the snip. Use the Eraser tool to remove any annotations.

Crop:

Click the Crop icon.

icon. Adjust the cropping handles to select the desired area.

Click the checkmark to apply the crop.

Save:

Click the Save icon (floppy disk).

icon (floppy disk). Choose a location and file name.

Select a file type (PNG, JPG, GIF, or HTML).

Click Save.

Copy:

Click the Copy icon (two overlapping squares).

icon (two overlapping squares). Paste the snip into another application (e.g., Word, email).

Using the Snipping Tool for Video Recording

The Snipping Tool in Windows 11 now includes a video recording feature:

Open the Snipping Tool:

Use any of the methods described above to open the Snipping Tool.

Select the Video Recording Mode:

Click the Video Camera icon.

Start Recording:

Click the New button.

button. Select the area you want to record by dragging your cursor.

Click Start to begin recording.

Stop Recording:

Click the Stop button.

Save the Recording:

The recording will open in the Snipping Tool editor.

Click the Save icon.

icon. Choose a location and file name.

Click Save.

Tips for Efficient Snipping

Use Keyboard Shortcuts: Learn the keyboard shortcuts for quick access to the Snipping Tool. Windows Key + Shift + S is particularly useful.

Learn the keyboard shortcuts for quick access to the Snipping Tool. is particularly useful. Customize Settings: Explore the Snipping Tool settings to customize options like auto-copy to clipboard and outline color.

Explore the Snipping Tool settings to customize options like auto-copy to clipboard and outline color. Practice Different Modes: Experiment with different snip modes to find the one that best suits your needs.

Experiment with different snip modes to find the one that best suits your needs. Annotate Sparingly: Use annotations to highlight important information, but avoid over-annotating.

Use annotations to highlight important information, but avoid over-annotating. Save Regularly: Save your snips frequently to avoid losing your work.

Let’s compare the Snipping Tool with another popular screenshot tool:

Feature Snipping Tool (Windows 11) Greenshot Availability Built-in Third-party Cost Free Free/Donation Snip Modes Rectangular, Window, Full-screen, Free-form Rectangular, Window, Full-screen, Free-form Annotation Tools Pen, Highlighter, Eraser Extensive set of tools Video Recording Yes No Cloud Upload No Yes (plugins)

Mastering Screen Captures on Windows 11

The Snipping Tool is a powerful and versatile tool for capturing screenshots and recordings on Windows 11. By understanding its features and using it effectively, you can streamline your workflow and easily share visual information.

FAQ

How do I open Snipping Tool on Windows 11? You can open it via the Start menu, search bar, Run command (snippingtool), or by pressing Windows Key + Shift + S.

How do I take a screenshot using the Snipping Tool? Open the Snipping Tool, select your desired mode (rectangular, window, full-screen, or free-form), and then capture the area you want to snip.

Can I record video with Snipping Tool? Yes, the Snipping Tool in Windows 11 includes a video recording feature. Select the video camera icon, then select the area you want to record.

Where are Snipping Tool screenshots saved? By default, the Snipping Tool does not automatically save screenshots. You must manually save them by clicking the Save icon in the Snipping Tool editor.

