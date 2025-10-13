How To Take A Screenshot On Windows 11: A Quick Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Taking screenshots is a fundamental skill for any Windows 11 user. Whether you need to capture a funny meme, document an error message, or share something interesting on your screen, knowing the various methods to grab a screenshot is essential. This guide will walk you through the different shortcut keys and techniques available on Windows 11 to capture, save, and share your screen.

Windows 11 offers several built-in tools and keyboard shortcuts for capturing screenshots. From capturing the entire screen to selecting a specific window or area, you have options to suit your needs. This quick guide will give you the knowledge you need to capture anything on your screen.

What are the different ways to screenshot on Windows 11?

Using the Print Screen (PrtScn) Key

The Print Screen key is the most basic and widely known method.

Press the PrtScn key. Open an image editing program like Paint, Paint 3D, or Photoshop. Press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot. Edit the image if needed. Save the image.

Using Windows Key + Print Screen

This method automatically saves the screenshot to your Pictures folder.

Press the Windows key + PrtScn keys simultaneously. The screen will briefly dim. Navigate to the Pictures > Screenshots folder to find your saved image.

Using Alt + Print Screen

This shortcut captures only the active window.

Select the window you want to capture. Press Alt + PrtScn. Open an image editing program like Paint. Press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot. Edit and save the image.

Using Shift + Windows Key + S (Snipping Tool)

The Snipping Tool offers more flexible screenshot options.

Press Shift + Windows key + S. The screen will dim, and a small menu will appear at the top. Choose one of the following snipping modes:

Rectangular Snip: Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture.

Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture. Window Snip: Click on the window you want to capture.

Click on the window you want to capture. Full-screen Snip: Captures the entire screen.

Captures the entire screen. Freeform Snip: Draw a freeform shape around the area you want to capture.

The screenshot will be copied to your clipboard. Paste the screenshot into an application or use the Snipping Tool notification to annotate and save the image.

Using the Game Bar (Windows Key + Alt + PrtScn)

If you have the Xbox Game Bar enabled, you can use this shortcut to capture screenshots.

Press Windows key + Alt + PrtScn. The screenshot will be saved in the Videos > Captures folder. You can also open the Game Bar by pressing Windows key + G and use the screenshot button.

Comparison of Screenshot Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the different screenshot methods in Windows 11:

Method Description Saves Automatically Captures Active Window Only Requires Pasting Print Screen (PrtScn) Captures the entire screen. No No Yes Windows Key + Print Screen Captures the entire screen. Yes No No Alt + Print Screen Captures the active window. No Yes Yes Shift + Windows Key + S Opens Snipping Tool for flexible options. No Yes (Window Snip) Yes Windows Key + Alt + PrtScn Captures the screen using the Game Bar. Yes No No

Tips for Better Screenshots

Use Snipping Tool for Annotations: The Snipping Tool allows you to annotate screenshots before saving them.

The Snipping Tool allows you to annotate screenshots before saving them. Customize Keyboard Shortcuts: You can customize keyboard shortcuts for accessibility options in Windows 11 settings.

You can customize keyboard shortcuts for accessibility options in Windows 11 settings. Cloud Storage Integration: Consider using cloud storage services like OneDrive or Dropbox to automatically back up your screenshots.

Mastering Screenshot Techniques on Windows 11

Windows 11 provides a range of options for taking screenshots, ensuring you can capture exactly what you need. By understanding these methods, you can efficiently document, share, and save important information from your screen.

FAQ

How do I take a screenshot of only one window in Windows 11? Use the Alt + PrtScn shortcut to capture only the active window.

Where are screenshots saved in Windows 11? Screenshots taken with Windows Key + PrtScn are saved in the Pictures > Screenshots folder. Game Bar screenshots are saved in the Videos > Captures folder.

How do I open the Snipping Tool in Windows 11? Press Shift + Windows key + S to open the Snipping Tool.

Can I edit screenshots in Windows 11? Yes, you can paste screenshots into image editing programs like Paint or Paint 3D to edit them. The Snipping Tool also offers basic annotation features.

How do I take a scrolling screenshot in Windows 11? Windows 11 doesn’t have a built-in scrolling screenshot feature. You can use third-party tools like ShareX or PicPick for this functionality.

Related reading