Eight months after the feature arrived on iOS, Google has finally begun letting Android users delete the last fifteen minutes of their search history.

As a feature that quite handily describes itself, we hope that we shouldn’t have to go over exactly what it does, but just because it’s simple doesn’t mean it’s not a very useful feature that Android users really should have had back in June when the iOS version released.

Google search users on Android have long had the option to delete different durations of search history, however until now those options have been capped at removing an entire hour of your Google search history. This left users either deleting items one by one, or potentially getting rid of a lot more than just whatever they wanted to hide, for purely innocuous reasons of course.

While many Android users should have this feature already enabled in the Google search app’s history settings, it’s possible that you might not have it yet yourself, as in a statement given to The Verge, a Google spokesperson stated that the feature should be “available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks.”

At Google I/O 2021, Google announced it'd roll out an option to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history. This rolled out on iOS in July 2021 but was said to come to Android later. Well, it appears to now be rolling out! Thanks to @panduu221 for the tip! pic.twitter.com/gdtAa1pIFo — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 18, 2022

Alongside this improved feature that’ll help you clear out your search history on your own, Google also has tools to delete items from your search history once they’re three, 18, or 36 months old.