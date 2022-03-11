Google’s Android team introduced on March 10 a new suite of updates to apps. Here is a short summary of what to enjoy from these Google updates:

The new update will allow Android users to see iPhone message reactions as emoji on text messages.

The resolution of the videos you will send will be maintained when you send them as Google Photos links right inside the conversation. Google promises to have this same update for photos soon.

It is now allowed to arrange your messages into Personal and Business tabs. This can help Android users to find essential conversations faster.

One-time password messages can now be automatically deleted after 24 hours of use.

Android users will get reminders about the messages they forgot to reply to or update.

You will also receive reminders about a friend’s or a contact’s birthdays.

The new Gboard grammar correction feature will detect grammatical errors and offer suggestions across your device system.

The Emoji Kitchen now features more than 2,000 new emoji mashups available as stickers via Gboard. Pixel users can also enjoy this new update more as Gboard can convert words into stickers built with the exact text when typing in messaging apps in English (U.S.).