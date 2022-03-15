The rollout of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 started yesterday, and we are all excited about the improvements the updates are offering to Apple users. Some of the minor changes present are the new Custom Email Domain UI in iCloud settings, Apple Wallet widget, notes addition to keychain passwords, camera in Magnifier app, and SharePlay integration throughout the OS/Share Sheet. On the other hand, here are the big changes from these new updates:

Face ID

We’ve been suffering from this horrible pandemic for two years now, and we have to admit that wearing masks outside diminishes the convenience of our Face ID. Well, that’s no longer an issue with iOS 15.4. Now, users can use it effortlessly, even when wearing masks. According to Apple, the system will now focus on scanning the unique features around the eye area for authentication.

This is an option you would need to set up when you get the update, which means you can still opt for a full-face recognition Face ID that Apple claims to be more accurate. This is available on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Emoji

It is not one of the most significant parts of the update that will excite you, yet it is still something to appreciate. In this update, Apple users will get over 37 new emoji characters like Melting Face, Saluting Face, Heart Hands, Beans, Peaking Face, Tears of Joy, and so much more.

Universal Control

If you are using multiple iPads and Macs on your table when working, it is a piece of good news that Apple now offers the Universal Control feature in this update. Now, you can use just a single mouse, keyboard, and trackpad for multiple screens. In this update, the mouse cursor and keyboard can move smoothly between devices wherein the iCloud will make the necessary adjustments.

Shortcuts Automations

Personal automation is beneficial to let you be informed of the things happening on your phone and perform specific actions right away. However, the notifications about it can be truly exasperating. Thankfully, the new iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 offer a solution for that. Now, Apple users can use a toggle to disable those notifications. You can simply tap on the automation and switch off the “Notify When Run” toggle.

iPhone Tap to Pay

It is probably one of the most exciting and promising additions in this update for Apple devices. The iOS 15.4 includes the API to allow the Tap to Pay feature on iPhones that will enable flawless contactless payment transactions in the future. It is still unclear when this feature will be handy since it still needs support from third-party apps, and Apple is still in talks with Stripe and Shopify. But once everything is okay, expect the utmost convenience the next time you shop using just your Apple device.

Siri Voice

The update includes a new voice for Siri, which was recorded by a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Accordion to Apple, it gives “users more options to choose a voice that speaks to them.” For those who can’t wait to hear it, the gender-neutral voice still bears the natural inflection and smooth transitions heard in the other Siri voices.