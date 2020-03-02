According to a number of Redditors, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users on Sprint are now receiving the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update. The Sprint-branded Note 9 first received the Android 10 update a week ago, but it was limited to a few users only, and now, it seems the update is widely available.

Just to give you a sense of what the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update is all about, the update improves the stability of your Verizon Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. Additionally, the update will also bring a system-wide dark mode along with Smart Lock Screen, Digital Wellbeing, a new Focus mode, a new gesture navigation system, and several bug fixes.

The Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update is already available on Note 9 on Verizon as well as on T-Mobile.

Samsung also pushed the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update to unlocked versions of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus a couple of days back. The update is also available on Verizon and AT&T, and T-Mobile-branded Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus in the USA.

If you’re based in the USA and using a Sprint locked Galaxy Note 9., did you receive the Android 10 update on your smartphone? Let us know in the comments section below.

via PhoneArena