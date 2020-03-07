Yesterday Microsoft took an important decision to help the hourly workers who might run into financial troubles as companies are asking employees to work from home. Microsoft’s president Brad Smith wrote a blog post confirming that the hourly wage workers will be getting regular pay even if their work hours are cut due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Now, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Twitter have decided to follow Microsoft’s footsteps. In a statement given to TechCrunch, the company’s spokesperson said that the company will be paying contingent workers during the ongoing crisis.

We are working closely with our vendors to ensure we prioritize our team’s health and safety. Facebook will pay contingent workers that cannot work due to reduced staffing requirements during voluntary work from home, when we close an office, when we choose to send an employee home, or when they are sick. – Facebook

Amazon sent out a similar statement to Axios confirming the company’s decision to support the employees.

We will continue to pay all hourly employees that support our campus in Seattle and Bellevue – from food service, to security guards to janitorial staff – during the time our employees are asked to work from home. In addition, we will subsidize one month of rent for the local small businesses that operate inside our owned buildings to help support them during this period. – Amazon

Google and Twitter have reportedly made similar commitments to help out the hourly employees.

It’s good to see tech companies leading the charge and helping out those who are affected by the current health crisis.

The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has also forced companies to cancel their events. Last month, GSMA announced its decision to cancel MWC 2020 after most of the big players dropped out. This was then followed by Facebook cancelling F8 summit, Microsoft cancelling Ignite Tour in several countries and the cancellation of GDC 2020. Facebook has also cancelled its Global Marketing Summit which was followed by Oppo and Xiaomi cancelling their respective events. Earlier this week, Microsoft cancelled the MVP Global Summit while Adobe and Google cancelled their respective events.